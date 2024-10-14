event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

The Hezbollah–Israel Conflict: Strategic Calculus, Regional Fallout, and Prospects for Resolution

Mon. October 14th, 20244:00 PM - 5:00 PM (EEST)
Virtual

Since September 2024, the Hezbollah–Israel Conflict has escalated significantly. Initially limited to southern Lebanon, the conflict has expanded to Beirut and its southern suburbs, with Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah leaders and alleged weapons depots. Israel has also expanded the scope of its attacks, killing Hezbollah’s secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, and is considering a ground invasion reaching as far as the Awali River near Sidon. Despite efforts to negotiate a ceasefire, Lebanon faces a worsening humanitarian crisis. The death toll in Lebanon due to the ongoing war has exceeded 2,000 people, with thousands more injured. According to the Lebanese government, the number of displaced people fleeing Israeli airstrikes has risen to 1.2 million, and one quarter of Lebanese territory has been impacted by Israeli evacuation warnings. The conflict has also seen repeated and deliberate Israeli attacks against UNIFIL forces and massive destruction across Lebanon. The country continues to struggle with a lack of a unified political leadership, while Iran remains deeply involved, refusing to separate the Gaza and Lebanese fronts.

 The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center is organizing a panel discussion on October 14 to explore these critical developments and more. Our panelists will discuss Hezbollah’s calculus moving forward, the Iranian dimension in the conflict, and prospects for a political resolution.

The event will take place virtually on October 14, at 4:00 PM Beirut time/EEST (UTC +3).

The discussion will be held in English and moderated by Mohanad Hage Ali. Viewers may submit their questions to the panelists using the live chat feature on Facebook and YouTube. For more information, please contact Najwa Yassine at najwa.yassine@carnegie-mec.org.

  

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.

Mohanad Hage Ali

Deputy Director for Research, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Mohanad Hage Ali is the deputy director for research at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.

Michael Young

Editor, Diwan, Senior Editor, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Michael Young is the editor of Diwan and a senior editor at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.

Sanam Vakil

Director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House.

Sanam Vakil is the director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House. She was previously the Programme’s deputy director and senior research fellow, leading project work on Iran and Gulf Arab dynamics. Her research focuses on regional security, Gulf geopolitics, and future trends in Iran’s domestic and foreign policy.