Türkiye, the EU, and Transatlantic Relations in a New Global Setting

Tue. October 22nd, 20242:30 PM - 4:00 PM (EDT)
In-Person

NATO ally Türkiye sees new opportunities in an increasingly fluid world order. It is pursuing a flexible foreign policy by balancing its alignments and nurturing a non-confrontational engagement with Russia and China, as its relations with the United States and the European Union (EU) remain fraught. 

In a series of four new cross-cutting studies, Carnegie scholars and affiliates examine Türkiye’s policy orientations and their impact on the United States, and by extension, the transatlantic partnership. What are the dynamics behind Türkiye’s engagement with Russia and China? How will Türkiye’s relationship with the EU evolve as the Union adapts to the political and economic security implications of Russia's war against Ukraine and China's increasingly visible footprint?  

Please join Stefanie Bolzen, the North America editor for the Welt and Welt am Sonntag, in a conversation with Ilke Toygür, director of the Global Policy Center at IE University in Spain, and Carnegie Endowment scholars Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, Alper Coşkun, a senior fellow within the Europe Program, and Sinan Ülgen, a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, on their views and the findings of this collaborative study. 

This event is part of Carnegie's Türkiye and the World Initiative.

Stefanie Bolzen

North America Editor for German broadsheets WELT and WELT am Sonntag

Stefanie Bolzen is the North America Editor for leading German broadsheets WELT and WELT am Sonntag, based in Washington D.C. An award-winning writer, Stefanie broke many exclusive stories over the years. She is a regular commentator for international media and academia on European and Transatlantic politics. 

Alper Coşkun

Senior Fellow, Europe Program

Alper Coşkun is a senior fellow in the Europe Program and leads the Türkiye and the World Project at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC.

Alexander Gabuev

Alexander Gabuev

Director, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Alexander Gabuev is director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. Gabuev’s research is focused on Russian foreign policy with particular focus on the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Sino-Russia relationship. Since joining Carnegie in 2015, Gabuev has contributed commentary and analysis to a wide range of publications, including the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Economist.

Ilke Toygür

 Director, Global Policy Center

Ilke Toygür is the director of Global Policy Center and a professor specializing on the geopolitics of Europe at IE University in Madrid. She is also a Mercator Fellow and senior associate at CSIS Europe, Russia, Eurasia Program. She holds a PhD in political science with a focus on the impact of European integration on political dynamics in Western Europe.

Sinan Ülgen

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Ülgen is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on Turkish foreign policy, transatlantic relations, international trade, economic security, and digital policy.