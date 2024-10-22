Türkiye, the EU, and Transatlantic Relations in a New Global Setting

NATO ally Türkiye sees new opportunities in an increasingly fluid world order. It is pursuing a flexible foreign policy by balancing its alignments and nurturing a non-confrontational engagement with Russia and China, as its relations with the United States and the European Union (EU) remain fraught.

In a series of four new cross-cutting studies, Carnegie scholars and affiliates examine Türkiye’s policy orientations and their impact on the United States, and by extension, the transatlantic partnership. What are the dynamics behind Türkiye’s engagement with Russia and China? How will Türkiye’s relationship with the EU evolve as the Union adapts to the political and economic security implications of Russia's war against Ukraine and China's increasingly visible footprint?

Please join Stefanie Bolzen, the North America editor for the Welt and Welt am Sonntag, in a conversation with Ilke Toygür, director of the Global Policy Center at IE University in Spain, and Carnegie Endowment scholars Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, Alper Coşkun, a senior fellow within the Europe Program, and Sinan Ülgen, a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, on their views and the findings of this collaborative study.