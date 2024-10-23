event

Understanding China’s Strategic Path to Great Power Status

Wed. October 23rd, 20242:00 PM - 3:00 PM (EDT)
Washington, DC and Live Online

Thirty years ago, the idea that China could challenge the United States economically, globally, and militarily seemed unfathomable. Yet today, China is considered a great power. How did China manage to build power in an international system that was largely dominated by the United States? What factors determined the strategies Beijing pursued to achieve this feat?  

Oriana Skylar Mastro, a nonresident scholar at Carnegie’s Asia Program, explains how China used the strategic mix of emulation, exploitation, and entrepreneurship to rise as a global power without provoking major international backlash. She will be joined by Carnegie scholars Ashley J. Tellis, a senior fellow in the South Asia Program, Tong Zhao, a senior fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program, and Isaac B. Kardon, a senior fellow for China studies. 

event speakers
Oriana Skylar Mastro's headshot

Oriana Skylar Mastro

Nonresident Scholar, Asia Program

Oriana Skylar Mastro is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace where her research focuses on Chinese military and security policy, Asia-Pacific security issues, war termination, and coercive diplomacy.

Isaac B. Kardon

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Isaac B. Kardon is a senior fellow for China studies in the Asia Program.

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Tong Zhao

Senior Fellow, Carnegie China, Nuclear Policy Program

Tong Zhao is a senior fellow with the Nuclear Policy Program and Carnegie China, Carnegie’s East Asia-based research center on contemporary China. Formerly based in Beijing, he now conducts research in Washington on strategic security issues.