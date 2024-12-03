Dissent, Protest, and Palestine-Israel: Restrictions on Civic Space During Violent Conflict

Civic space is shrinking. Every year, human rights defenders, humanitarians, social justice activists and their organizations face new threats in their ability to organize campaigns and protest oppressive policies. This crisis is particularly acute in the context of dissent and speech related to Palestine–Israel.

In the occupied Palestinian territories, civil society actors face arrest, mass surveillance and movement restrictions, while in Israel, various legal mechanisms are used to restrict dissent, and measures are being taken to limit judicial review. Meanwhile, in the United States, widespread efforts have been deployed to prohibit advocacy in support of Palestinian human rights, whether in the public square or online.

The new volume, Suppressing Dissent: Shrinking Civic Space, Transnational Repression and Palestine–Israel, edited by Carnegie Fellow Zaha Hassan and H.A. Hellyer, gathers leading scholars to discuss the suppression of dissent related to Palestine-Israel at home and abroad and explains why this presents an existential threat to global civil society.