What Comes Next? Insights Into the Future of U.S.-Africa Relations Under a New Trump Administration

What approach will President-elect Trump’s administration take towards foreign policy in Africa? As foreign policy priorities for the new administration solidify, and the transition team reimagines U.S. engagement with Africa and U.S. approach to international development, relations with the African continent will also see dramatic changes.

Unlike in 2016, advisors to the president-elect have been preparing for victory and are poised to launch a wide range of programs and initiatives within the first 100 days in office. To better understand the forthcoming changes, the Carnegie Africa Program will convene officials from the previous Trump administration to offer their insight and suggestions on the future of U.S. policy towards Africa.