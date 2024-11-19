event

What Comes Next? Insights Into the Future of U.S.-Africa Relations Under a New Trump Administration

Tue. November 19th, 2024
Live Online and 1779 Massachusetts Avenue NW Washington, DC 20036

What approach will President-elect Trump’s administration take towards foreign policy in Africa? As foreign policy priorities for the new administration solidify, and the transition team reimagines U.S. engagement with Africa and U.S. approach to international development, relations with the African continent will also see dramatic changes.

Unlike in 2016, advisors to the president-elect have been preparing for victory and are poised to launch a wide range of programs and initiatives within the first 100 days in office. To better understand the forthcoming changes, the Carnegie Africa Program will convene officials from the previous Trump  administration  to offer their  insight  and suggestions on the future of U.S. policy towards Africa.  

Join Zainab Usman, senior fellow and director of the Carnegie Africa Program, as she sits down with Ramsey Day, nonresident scholar in the Africa Program and former assistant administrator of the Bureau for Africa at the United States Agency for International Development, Tibor Nagy, former assistant secretary of state for African Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, and Frank Fannon, inaugural assistant secretary of state for energy resources at the U.S. Department of State, to discuss the incoming administration’s potential approach to Africa.

Zainab Usman

Senior Fellow and Director, Africa Program

Zainab Usman is a senior fellow and inaugural director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, D.C. Her fields of expertise include institutions, economic policy, energy policy, and emerging economies in Africa.

Ramsey C. Day

Nonresident Scholar, Africa Program

Ramsey Day is a nonresident scholar in the Carnegie Africa Program.

Tibor Nagy

Tibor Nagy

Professor Emeritus at Texas Tech University and Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs (2018—2021)

Tibor Nagy is a professor emeritus at Texas Tech. Previously, he served as the U.S. assistant secretary of state for African affairs from 2018 to 2021.

Francis R. Fannon

Managing Director of Fannon Global Advisors. Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources (2018-2021)

Francis R. Fannon is managing director of Fannon Global Advisors. He served as the inaugural U.S. assistant secretary of state for energy resources at the Department of State from 2018 to 2021.