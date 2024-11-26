event
Carnegie Europe

The Strategic Shift in Europe’s Economic Statecraft

Tue. November 26th, 20245:00 PM - 6:00 PM (CET)
Carnegie Europe Office and Live Online

In recent years, trade wars, geopolitical competition, and the weaponization of interdependence have emerged as threats to Europe’s economic security. To boost its resilience and strengthen its strategic autonomy, the EU has started to infuse its economic policies with geopolitical considerations.

However, this new approach to economic statecraft risks undermining the liberal world order the EU has long championed and benefited from. To preserve the bloc’s credibility in an increasingly fragmented international environment, the EU’s incoming leadership will need to balance the pursuit of economic security with broader foreign policy goals, all while protecting multilateralism.

To discuss how the EU can meet the multifaceted challenges to its political economic model, Carnegie Europe invites you to a panel discussion with Rosa Balfour and Sinan Ülgen, co-editors of the new report Geopolitics and Economic Statecraft in the European Union.

Sabine Weyand, director general for trade at the European Commission, and Nicolas Véron, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, will join a conversation moderated by Sam Fleming, economics editor at the Financial Times.

Copies of the report will be available at the event. A light reception will follow.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Rosa Balfour is the director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy.

Sam Fleming

Economics Editor, Financial Times

Sam Fleming is the economics editor at the Financial Times.

Sinan Ülgen

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Sinan Ülgen is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on Turkish foreign policy, transatlantic relations, international trade, economic security, and digital policy.

Nicolas Véron

Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics

Nicolas Véron is a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, D.C., and at Bruegel.

Sabine Weyand

Director General for Trade, European Commission

Sabine Weyand is the director general for trade at the European Commission.