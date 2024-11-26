The Strategic Shift in Europe’s Economic Statecraft

In recent years, trade wars, geopolitical competition, and the weaponization of interdependence have emerged as threats to Europe’s economic security. To boost its resilience and strengthen its strategic autonomy, the EU has started to infuse its economic policies with geopolitical considerations.

However, this new approach to economic statecraft risks undermining the liberal world order the EU has long championed and benefited from. To preserve the bloc’s credibility in an increasingly fragmented international environment, the EU’s incoming leadership will need to balance the pursuit of economic security with broader foreign policy goals, all while protecting multilateralism.

To discuss how the EU can meet the multifaceted challenges to its political economic model, Carnegie Europe invites you to a panel discussion with Rosa Balfour and Sinan Ülgen, co-editors of the new report Geopolitics and Economic Statecraft in the European Union.

Sabine Weyand, director general for trade at the European Commission, and Nicolas Véron, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, will join a conversation moderated by Sam Fleming, economics editor at the Financial Times.