In Conversation with Jon Finer: Recent Developments in the Biden Administration's WMD Policies

Thu. December 19th, 20241:00 PM - 2:30 PM (EST)
Washington, DC and Live Online

As the United States approaches the expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) in February 2026, there are critical questions about the future of nuclear arms control, strategic stability, and global nonproliferation efforts.   

Join the Arms Control Association and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace for remarks from U.S. Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer on the Biden administration’s efforts to reduce nuclear dangers and adapt U.S. nuclear weapons and nonproliferation policy to an uncertain world, as evidenced by the rapid changes occurring in Syria. Finer will take questions from the Arms Control Association’s Executive Director Daryl Kimball.  

Following Finer's address, a distinguished panel will examine the implications of the looming expiration of New START. Madelyn Creedon, chair of the 2023 Congressional Commission on the Strategic Posture of the United States, Adam Mount, senior fellow and director of the Defense Posture Project at the Federation of American Scientists, and James Acton, co-director of Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy program, will explore key considerations surrounding U.S. nuclear forces and requirements, arms control, and nonproliferation policy.   

event speakers

Jon Finer

Deputy National Security Advisor, U.S. National Security Council

Jon Finer is the Principal Deputy National Security Advisor for the Biden Administration. Finer was Chief of Staff and Director of Policy Planning for former Secretary John Kerry at the U.S. Department of State.

Daryl Kimball

Executive Director, Arms Control Association

Daryl G. Kimball has been Executive Director of the Arms Control Association (ACA) and publisher and contributor for the organization’s monthly journal, Arms Control Today, since September 2001.

Madelyn Creedon

Chair, 2023 Strategic Posture Commission

The Honorable Madelyn Creedon served as Principal Deputy Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) within the Department of Energy from 2014 to 2017. She also served in the Pentagon as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Global Strategic Affairs from 2011 to 2014, overseeing policy development in the areas of missile defense, nuclear security, combatting WMD, cybersecurity, and space.

Adam Mount

Senior fellow, Federation of American Scientists

Adam Mount, Ph.D. is a Senior Fellow and Director of the Defense Posture Project at the Federation of American Scientists, where his work covers U.S. nuclear strategy and force structure, conventional deterrence, and progressive foreign policy. Previously, he was a Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress and a Stanton Nuclear Security Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

James M. Acton

Jessica T. Mathews Chair, Co-director, Nuclear Policy Program

Acton holds the Jessica T. Mathews Chair and is co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.