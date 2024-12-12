“To Prevent War, NATO Must Spend More”: A Conversation With NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

A stronger NATO is essential to preserving peace through deterrence and defense, while addressing the security challenges and threats facing the transatlantic community. But how can the alliance dial up its defenses at a time of geopolitical upheaval and technological transformation?

Carnegie Europe is honored to host a special event with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on December 12, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. at Concert Noble, Rue d’Arlon 82, 1040 Brussels.

Following his speech, the secretary general will join Carnegie Europe Director Rosa Balfour for a conversation on NATO’s strategic priorities for the coming years. He will share his vision for strengthening collective defense, reinforcing transatlantic cooperation, and tackling pressing security challenges, from Russia’s war on Ukraine to new domains and emerging unconventional threats.

This event is organized in cooperation with NATO’s Public Diplomacy Division.



