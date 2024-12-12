“To Prevent War, NATO Must Dial Up its Defenses”: A Conversation With NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte
“To Prevent War, NATO Must Spend More”: A Conversation With NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

Thu. December 12th, 2024
Concert Noble and Live Online

A stronger NATO is essential to preserving peace through deterrence and defense, while addressing the security challenges and threats facing the transatlantic community. But how can the alliance dial up its defenses at a time of geopolitical upheaval and technological transformation?

Carnegie Europe is honored to host a special event with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on December 12, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. at Concert Noble, Rue d’Arlon 82, 1040 Brussels.

Following his speech, the secretary general will join Carnegie Europe Director Rosa Balfour for a conversation on NATO’s strategic priorities for the coming years. He will share his vision for strengthening collective defense, reinforcing transatlantic cooperation, and tackling pressing security challenges, from Russia’s war on Ukraine to new domains and emerging unconventional threats.

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Rosa Balfour is the director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy.

Mark Rutte

Secretary General, NATO

Mark Rutte is the secretary general of NATO.