India in the Global Economy: The Next Ten Years

India has enjoyed impressive growth rates during this century, especially the last two decades beginning in 2003. More recently, however, its GDP growth has seen signs of a slowdown amid tepid private consumption, sluggish structural reforms, and a deteriorating external economic environment. India’s economic performance over the next decade will have significant impact on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambition to make India a developed country by 2047. It will also affect India’s ability to balance China in Asia at a time when the United States threatens to turn inward. Accordingly, how the Indian economy grows in the coming decade will have far-reaching implications for it and the world, both economically and geopolitically.
Please join Ashley J. Tellis, the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment’s South Asia Program, as he hosts Dr. Arvind Panagariya, the chairman of the 16th Finance Commission of India, for a lecture exploring the future of India's economic engagement with the world.