event

Foreign Policy Under Trump 2.0: A Conversation with Senator Chris Coons

Thu. February 20th, 2025
Washington, D.C. and Live Online

As the U.S. navigates a new chapter in foreign policy under Trump 2.0, what role will bipartisanship play? Can Democrats and Republicans find common ground on global engagement, and how should they manage internal divisions on key issues like trade, the Middle East, and executive power? What happens to U.S. credibility abroad if foreign policy becomes increasingly polarized?

Join Senator Chris Coons and Daniel Drezner, distinguished professor of International Politics at The Fletcher School at Tufts University, for a timely discussion on the future of U.S. foreign policy, congressional oversight, and the political dynamics shaping America’s global role. The conversation will be moderated by Kelly Sims Gallagher, a nonresident scholar in the Sustainability, Climate and Geopolitics Program at the Carnegie Endowment and dean of The Fletcher School.

Please join us for a reception following the event.

DemocracyPolitical ReformForeign PolicyUnited States
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Daniel Drezner

The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy

Daniel W. Drezner is professor of international politics, a nonresident senior fellow at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, and the co-director of Fletcher's Russia and Eurasia Program. Prior to joining The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, he taught at the University of Chicago and the University of Colorado at Boulder

Kelly Sims Gallagher

Kelly Sims Gallagher

Nonresident Scholar, Sustainability, Climate and Geopolitics Program

Kelly Sims Gallagher is a nonresident scholar in the Sustainability, Climate and Geopolitics Program at the Carnegie Endowment and is dean, professor of energy and environmental policy, and director of the Center for International Environment & Resource Policy, at the Fletcher School, Tufts University.

Chris Coons

U.S. Senator

As a U.S. senator for more than a decade, Chris Coons has worked hard to find bipartisan solutions to the issues facing Delaware, the nation, and the world. Senator Coons is a member of the Foreign Relations, Judiciary, Appropriations, and Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committees, and serves as co-chair of the bipartisan Senate Select Committee on Ethics.