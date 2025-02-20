Foreign Policy Under Trump 2.0: A Conversation with Senator Chris Coons

As the U.S. navigates a new chapter in foreign policy under Trump 2.0, what role will bipartisanship play? Can Democrats and Republicans find common ground on global engagement, and how should they manage internal divisions on key issues like trade, the Middle East, and executive power? What happens to U.S. credibility abroad if foreign policy becomes increasingly polarized?

Join Senator Chris Coons and Daniel Drezner, distinguished professor of International Politics at The Fletcher School at Tufts University, for a timely discussion on the future of U.S. foreign policy, congressional oversight, and the political dynamics shaping America’s global role. The conversation will be moderated by Kelly Sims Gallagher, a nonresident scholar in the Sustainability, Climate and Geopolitics Program at the Carnegie Endowment and dean of The Fletcher School.