event

Hard Power vs. Soft: China’s Evolving Role in Central Asia

Tue. March 11th, 202510:00 AM - 11:00 AM (EDT)
Live Online

Is China imposing its will on the world, or is the reality more nuanced? Many in the West, particularly in Washington, argue that China exerts global influence by disregarding local differences and imposing its own rules. But this view overlooks how Chinese engagement can accommodate local actors, adapting to their traditions, mindsets, and political landscapes. Often, local players successfully influence Chinese interactions, shaping them to meet local expectations and demands. How do they achieve this? What strategies are at play?

China Local/Global, a multi-year Carnegie Asia program project, has been exploring these adaptive strategies, examining how Chinese actors respond to local partner demands across seven global regions. This crucial conversation focused on Central Asia—Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan—will explore how local societies and governments in these five nations have successfully navigated their relationships with China.

Please join the authors of several China Local/Global publications for a virtual discussion examining Central Asia’s strategic relations with China. Temur Umarov, a fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, will moderate a discussion featuring Berikbol Dukeyev, a postdoctoral scholar at Nazarbayev University, Odil Gafarov, Ph.D. candidate at Southern Illinois University, and Nargis Kassenova, senior fellow and director of the Program on Central Asia at Harvard University's Davis Center.

EconomySecurityTradeCentral AsiaChinaKazakhstanKyrgyz RepublicTajikistanTurkmenistanUzbekistan
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers
Temur Umarov

Temur Umarov

Fellow, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Temur Umarov is an expert on China and Central Asia, and a fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

Berikbol Dukeyev

Postdoctoral Scholar, Nazarbayev University

Berikbol Dukeyev is a postdoctoral scholar in the Department of Political Science and International Relations at Nazarbayev University in Astana, Kazakhstan. His research centers on memory politics, society, and security in Central Asia. His work is published in journals such as Nationalities Papers and Central Asian Survey, and his writings have appeared in The Diplomat, the Jamestown Foundation, the China Project, and openDemocracy.

Odil Gafarov

Ph.D. Candidate, Southern Illinois University

Odil Gafarov is a security expert with a focus on unconventional warfare, counterterrorism, and China’s foreign policy and military strategy. Before pursuing his Ph.D. at Southern Illinois University, he coordinated projects in Uzbekistan on preventing violent extremism, including the rehabilitation and resocialization of Uzbek nationals repatriated from conflict zones.

Nargis Kassenova

Senior Fellow and Director, Program on Central Asia, Davis Center

Nargis Kassenova is a senior fellow and director of the Program on Central Asia at Harvard University’s Davis Center. Prior to joining the center, she was an associate professor at the Department of International Relations and Regional Studies of KIMEP University. Her research focuses on Central Asian politics and security, Eurasian geopolitics, China’s Belt and Road Initiative, governance in Central Asia, and the history of state-making in Central Asia.