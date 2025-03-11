Hard Power vs. Soft: China’s Evolving Role in Central Asia

Registration
Is China imposing its will on the world, or is the reality more nuanced? Many in the West, particularly in Washington, argue that China exerts global influence by disregarding local differences and imposing its own rules. But this view overlooks how Chinese engagement can accommodate local actors, adapting to their traditions, mindsets, and political landscapes. Often, local players successfully influence Chinese interactions, shaping them to meet local expectations and demands. How do they achieve this? What strategies are at play?
China Local/Global, a multi-year Carnegie Asia program project, has been exploring these adaptive strategies, examining how Chinese actors respond to local partner demands across seven global regions. This crucial conversation focused on Central Asia—Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan—will explore how local societies and governments in these five nations have successfully navigated their relationships with China.
Please join the authors of several China Local/Global publications for a virtual discussion examining Central Asia’s strategic relations with China. Temur Umarov, a fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, will moderate a discussion featuring Berikbol Dukeyev, a postdoctoral scholar at Nazarbayev University, Odil Gafarov, Ph.D. candidate at Southern Illinois University, and Nargis Kassenova, senior fellow and director of the Program on Central Asia at Harvard University's Davis Center.