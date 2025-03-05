Reforming and Realigning the U.S.-Australia Alliance

As the United States and Australia face an increasingly turbulent world, they should have an unparalleled opportunity to fashion a broader, stronger, and multilayered partnership. The rise of Chinese power, economic uncertainty, and technological disruption make strengthening this alliance an urgent priority. But despite a shared history and broad bipartisan support for the alliance in both countries, critical deficiencies in current defense strategies and operational coordination must be remedied.

Amid the prospect of high-intensity conflict in the Indo-Pacific, can Canberra and Washington align their regional defense strategies to effectively advance shared military objectives? How might the alliance balance sovereignty concerns in Australia and strategic risk thresholds with the need to combine certain strategies and plans? What operational roles can each partner take on? And can this alliance innovate and lead multinational joint deterrence forces?