The Data Challenge and the Development Process in the Arab World

Statistical data plays an important role in the development process, by enhancing the ability of governments to diagnose situations, design policies, and make appropriate development decisions. Today, Arab governments face a fundamental challenge in securing high-quality data and building reliable statistical systems. These systems are essential for accurately identifying developmental challenges, evaluating options, and building alternative scenarios that inform development plans and policy formulation . Given the “data gap” that afflicts the Arab region compared to more developed countries, the development of national statistical systems that is capable of producing the necessary data is a complex process, as it involves overlapping technical, cognitive, financial, and political challenges.

What is the state of statistical systems in the Arab world today? What challenges do Arab countries face in bridging the data gap and building high-quality statistical and data systems? How can data governance be supported to enhance transparency and accountability in the use of data, while reaping the benefits of the digital transition? What role can planning institutes play in building statistical systems, improving administrative performance, and formulating development policies?

Given the importance of this topic, and to mark the publication of the Arab Development Report on “The Role of Data and its Availability in Supporting the Development Process in the Arab Countries,” the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center and the Arab Planning Institute held a joint seminar on Monday, February 24 to discuss these and other related questions.

The session, held in Arabic and moderated by Dr. Nur Arafeh, a Fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center, featured the following speakers:

· Belkacem Al-Abbas, Senior Advisor at the Arab Planning Institute in Kuwait.

· Nihal El-Megharbel, Member of the Senate and former Deputy Minister of Planning in Egypt.

· Khalid Al-Wazani, Professor of Public Policies Economics and Public Policy at the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government.

