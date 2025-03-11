Strategic Deterrence in the Information Age: Why China’s Approach is Different

From April 2022 to January 2025, Mallory Stewart was the Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Arms Control, Deterrence, and Stability (ADS) at the U.S. Department of State. She joined the bureau in 2022, after serving as a Special Assistant to President Biden and Senior Director for Arms Control, Disarmament, and Nonproliferation at the National Security Council since January 2021. Prior to that, Ms. Stewart had been a Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Arms Control Bureau under the Obama Administration and had served as a lawyer in the State Department's Office of the Legal Adviser since 2002.