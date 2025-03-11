Strategic Deterrence in the Information Age: Why China’s Approach is Different

Registration
Non-nuclear weapons play a prominent role in China’s approach to strategic deterrence. In the 1990s, China began investing in offensive cyber capabilities, counterspace systems, and precision conventional missiles to coerce its adversaries, instead of relying on nuclear weapons. Over time, however, Beijing has learned more about the pitfalls of these information-age weapons and built up its conventional and nuclear capabilities. Meanwhile, the United States has worked to counter the potential impact of China’s information-age weapons on the U.S. ability to conduct military operations in the Indo-Pacific.
What is the future of China’s approach to strategic deterrence? What do China’s choices reveal about contemporary strategic deterrence?
Join Carnegie Endowment nonresident scholar and University of Pennsylvania assistant professor Fiona Cunningham for a conversation with Pranay Vaddi from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Mallory Stewart, former assistant secretary of state, and Tong Zhao of Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program, about China’s approach to strategic deterrence and to preview Cunningham’s new book, Under the Nuclear Shadow: China’s Information-Age Weapons in International Security (Princeton, 2025).
Light refreshments will be provided.