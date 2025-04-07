2025 Carnegie Global Dialogue: China and India

Registration
2025 marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and India. However, ties have been at a historical low over the past five years due to a prolonged military standoff along their disputed border, with India’s position being that the situation on the border cannot be delinked from the broader bilateral relationship. Recent developments, including the border patrolling agreement reached in October 2024, have paved the way for broader bilateral exchanges to resume, and at present, ties are at a stage of nascent normalization. Economic and geopolitical imperatives facing each country appear to have incentivized this tactical detente, raising questions about the sustainability of this consensus. While both sides may desire a manageable China-India relationship that does not devolve into crises from time to time, they have to reckon with structural differences and a yawning trust deficit between them.
What does the agreement on border patrolling mean for the military balance along the disputed border? Where can the China-India relationship go from this critical juncture? How are shifts in regional and global postures and balances of power likely to affect this relationship?
Please join Carnegie China, Carnegie’s Asia-based research center, for the second event of the 2025 Carnegie Global Dialogue Series. Saheb Singh Chadha, senior research analyst at Carnegie India, will moderate a discussion featuring Li Li, senior research professor at the Institute for International Relations at Tsinghua University; and Jabin Thomas Jacob, associate professor at the Department of International Relations and Governance Studies at Shiv Nadar University. Together, they will explore the evolving China-India relationship and its implications for regional and global stability.