Climate Change in the Maghreb: The Challenge of Regional Cooperation and its Alternatives

The Maghreb region faces mounting climate challenges, with rising temperatures, water scarcity and extreme weather events posing significant threats to socioeconomic stability. While these challenges require coordinated responses, longstanding fragmentation amongst Maghreb countries has hindered meaningful cooperation, leaving states to address climate risks through national policies and external partnerships. In Morocco’s Eastern Region, the closure of the border with Algeria disrupted longstanding socioeconomic networks, prompting Moroccan authorities to pursue infrastructure projects and alternative employment strategies. However, water scarcity remains a critical concern, highlighting the need for more integrated climate adaptation efforts. Similar climate-driven pressures affect other parts of the Maghreb, emphasising the need for regionally informed strategies to not only address environmental vulnerabilities but also strengthen the resilience of states and communities.

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center is hosting a panel discussion on the implications of climate change in the Maghreb and the prospects for regional cooperation on Wednesday, March 26, at 4:00 PM, EET Beirut time (UTC+2)/ 10:00 AM EDT. Bringing together experts in environmental policy and regional affairs, the discussion will assess national adaptation efforts, the effectiveness of existing mechanisms at the local and regional levels, and opportunities for enhanced collaboration across the Middle East, North Africa, and the wider African continent.

The panel will focus on a recently published Carnegie paper titled “De-Peripheralizing Morocco’s East in the Face of Climate Change and Border Securitization”, authored by Yasmine Zarhloule, a non-resident scholar at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center. The speakers are Joy Arkeh, a research assistant in the Middle East Program, and Frederic Wehrey, a senior Fellow in the Middle East Program. The panel, moderated by Yasmine Zarhloule, will examine the interaction between climate action and economic resilience.