Money and Energy: China’s Flexible Approach to Central Asian Investment

Is China’s economic engagement with developing countries a one-way street? Not necessarily. While some in the West argue that China imposes its own opaque and predatory investment rules, Chinese actors must often adapt to local needs and practices. Central Asian countries have been able to leverage their rich natural resources to shape a more mutually beneficial partnership. What strategies have they used to do so? What continuing challenges will they face?
China Local/Global, a multi-year Carnegie Asia program project, has been exploring these adaptive strategies, examining how Chinese actors respond to local partner demands across seven global regions. Join us for a discussion on how five Central Asian economies—Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan—have navigated their relationships with China.
Please join the authors of several China Local/Global publications for a virtual discussion examining Central Asia’s strategic relations with China. Temur Umarov, a fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, will moderate a discussion featuring Nargiza Muratalieva, associate professor at the American University of Central Asia, Yanliang Pan, a researcher at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, and Yunis Sharifli, nonresident fellow at The China-Global South Project.