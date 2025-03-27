Pakistan in the World: The Future of Global Engagement

Without doubt, Pakistan is a pivotal state in the greater South Asian region. In recent times, it has been wracked by persistent crises: internal terrorism, a flailing economy, and a troubled political order. Its ties with its oldest traditional partner, the United States, are cool while its robust relations with China appear to bring as many benefits as troubles.

What are the prospects for political stability in Pakistan? Will the country be able to overcome its economic problems? And how does Islamabad manage the troubled relationship with India while navigating between China and the United States?