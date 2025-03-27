Pakistan in the World: The Future of Global Engagement

Registration
Without doubt, Pakistan is a pivotal state in the greater South Asian region. In recent times, it has been wracked by persistent crises: internal terrorism, a flailing economy, and a troubled political order. Its ties with its oldest traditional partner, the United States, are cool while its robust relations with China appear to bring as many benefits as troubles.
What are the prospects for political stability in Pakistan? Will the country be able to overcome its economic problems? And how does Islamabad manage the troubled relationship with India while navigating between China and the United States?
Please join Ashley J. Tellis, the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment’s South Asia Program, as he hosts Ambassador Syed Tariq Fatemi, the special assistant on foreign affairs to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, for an address followed by a conversation and a Q&A session exploring the future of Pakistan’s engagement with the world.