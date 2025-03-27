event

Pakistan in the World: The Future of Global Engagement

Thu. March 27th, 2025
In Person at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Without doubt, Pakistan is a pivotal state in the greater South Asian region. In recent times, it has been wracked by persistent crises: internal terrorism, a flailing economy, and a troubled political order. Its ties with its oldest traditional partner, the United States, are cool while its robust relations with China appear to bring as many benefits as troubles.

What are the prospects for political stability in Pakistan? Will the country be able to overcome its economic problems? And how does Islamabad manage the troubled relationship with India while navigating between China and the United States?

Please join Ashley J. Tellis, the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment’s South Asia Program, as he hosts Ambassador Syed Tariq Fatemi, the special assistant on foreign affairs to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, for an address followed by a conversation and a Q&A session exploring the future of Pakistan’s engagement with the world.

Foreign PolicySecurityPakistanSouth AsiaChinaUnited States
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Syed Tariq Fatemi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Foreign Affairs

Ambassador Syed Tariq Fatemi has served three times as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Foreign Affairs since 2013 and enjoys the status of a Minister of State. A distinguished career diplomat of over 35 years, he held various positions in Pakistan’s missions abroad, including Moscow (twice), New York, Washington DC (twice) and Beijing.

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.