2025 Carnegie Global Dialogue: China and Southeast Asia

In April 2025, China held its Central Conference on Work Related to Neighboring Countries for the first time in over a decade—signaling a renewed strategic focus on its periphery amid a shifting global order. Southeast Asia features prominently in Beijing’s recalibrated diplomacy, as evidenced by President Xi Jinping’s state visits this month to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, right after the Central Conference. China’s engagement with Southeast Asia has also taken on heightened urgency in response to the early foreign policy moves of the second Trump administration.

At the same time, Southeast Asian countries continue to navigate a complex strategic environment, balancing their relationships with both major powers while safeguarding their autonomy and interests. What does China’s renewed diplomatic energy in Southeast Asia reveal about its broader regional priorities? How are Southeast Asian states responding to this dual-track competition and engagement? And how sustainable is the current momentum in China–Southeast Asia ties given enduring asymmetries and regional anxieties?