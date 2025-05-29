A Fireside Chat on the U.S. Department of State's Commercial Diplomacy Strategy in Africa

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs recently unveiled a commercial diplomacy strategy towards Africa that reframes U.S. foreign policy towards the continent. This six-point plan aims to streamline U.S. diplomatic engagement to focus on activities that increase U.S. exports and investment in Africa, eliminate trade deficits, and drive mutual prosperity.

Concurrently, the Trump administration has announced plans to host a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit later this year. To learn more about the new commercial diplomacy strategy and the upcoming summit, the Carnegie Africa Program will host a fireside chat with Ambassador Troy Fitrell, senior bureau official at the Bureau of African Affairs at the U.S. Department of State.