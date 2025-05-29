event

A Fireside Chat on the U.S. Department of State's Commercial Diplomacy Strategy in Africa

Thu. May 29th, 20252:00 PM - 3:00 PM (EDT)
Live Online and 1779 Massachusetts Avenue NW Washington, DC 20036

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs recently unveiled a commercial diplomacy strategy towards Africa that reframes U.S. foreign policy towards the continent. This six-point plan aims to streamline U.S. diplomatic engagement to focus on activities that increase U.S. exports and investment in Africa, eliminate trade deficits, and drive mutual prosperity.

Concurrently, the Trump administration has announced plans to host a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit later this year. To learn more about the new commercial diplomacy strategy and the upcoming summit, the Carnegie Africa Program will host a fireside chat with Ambassador Troy Fitrell, senior bureau official at the Bureau of African Affairs at the U.S. Department of State.

Join Dr. Zainab Usman, inaugural director of the Carnegie Africa Program, as she sits down with Ambassador Fitrell to discuss the administration’s evolving strategy toward Africa and the growing role of commercial diplomacy in the future of U.S.-Africa relations.

Foreign PolicySouthern, Eastern, and Western AfricaNorth Africa
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Zainab Usman

Director, Africa Program

Zainab Usman is a senior fellow and the inaugural director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Troy Fitrell

Senior Bureau Official, Bureau for African Affairs, U.S. Department of State

Ambassador Troy Fitrell is the senior bureau official leading the Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs.