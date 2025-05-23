Lebanon’s Arduous Road to Economic and Financial Reform

Amid deep economic fragility, the aftermath of a devastating war with Israel, and the continued impact of regional conflict, Lebanon faces an uphill battle to enact long-overdue financial and structural reforms. The government hopes that delivering on its reform commitments will help restore public and international trust in the country, revive prospects for economic recovery, and attract much-needed foreign support and investment.

These efforts come as the Middle East undergoes rapid transformation. With the Trump administration pushing to expand regional economic partnerships (most recently through major deals with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries) questions arise about Lebanon’s place in this emerging order. How will it respond to shifting alliances and investment flows, and can it position itself to benefit from new regional frameworks?

While the recent IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington and the passage of long-delayed financial legislation have prompted cautious optimism, serious doubts remain about the government's ability to implement meaningful change in a political system where the power of vested interest groups remains strong and characterized by decades of corruption.

To examine the challenges facing Lebanon’s path to unlocking international assistance, economic recovery and post-conflict reconstruction, including bank restructuring and fiscal transparency, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center is hosting a virtual panel discussion on Friday, May 23, at 4:00 pm EEST (Beirut time). The speakers will be Amer Bisat, Lebanon’s Minister of Economy and Trade, and Albert Kostanian, economist and policy analyst. The event will be in English moderated by Maha Yahya, director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.

This panel is part of a broader series of discussions that aim to explore Lebanon’s path forward at a pivotal moment in its history, one marked by the emergence of new leadership, the convergence of multiple crises, and the mounting challenges that continue to shape the country’s future.