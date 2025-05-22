Source: AFP via Getty Images

Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Turbocharged and Vengeful: Managing the Challenge of a Rogue Russia

Thu. May 22nd, 202512:00 PM - 1:30 PM (CEST)

With the full-scale war in Ukraine in its fourth year, and the United States in the midst of abandoning its role as the pivotal security provider in Europe and Asia, Russia is now more confident, resilient, and aggrieved at the West than at any point since 2022. Vladimir Putin has embarked on a costly reconstitution of Russia’s battered military power and shows no sign of giving up on his long-term goals of imposing a new security order in Europe. Meanwhile, the decades-old paradigms of arms control, risk reduction, and crisis communications between Russia and the West are broken and unlikely to return any time soon. A rogue Russia in asymmetrical dependency on China will continue to be a generational challenge for European and Asian democracies.

How is Russia’s foreign and security policy evolving in the fourth year of its war against Ukraine? What impact will Donald Trump’s engagement with the Kremlin have on the security of America’s allies in Europe and Asia? How can European and Asian democracies better prepare to manage the challenge emanating from rogue Russia?

Join us for a discussion with Alexander Gabuev, director of Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, Yuichi Hosoya, professor of international politics at Keio University, and Sabine Fischer, senior fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs. The panel will be moderated by Max Seddon, Moscow bureau chief of the Financial Times.

Alexander Gabuev

Alexander Gabuev

Director, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Alexander Gabuev is director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. Gabuev’s research is focused on Russian foreign policy with particular focus on the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Sino-Russia relationship. Since joining Carnegie in 2015, Gabuev has contributed commentary and analysis to a wide range of publications, including the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Economist.

Yuichi Hosoya

Professor in the Faculty of Law at Keio University where he focuses on post-war international history, Japanese diplomacy, and contemporary international security.

Sabine Fischer

Senior fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs

Max Seddon

Financial Times

Moscow bureau chief of the Financial Times.