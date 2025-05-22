Turbocharged and Vengeful: Managing the Challenge of a Rogue Russia

With the full-scale war in Ukraine in its fourth year, and the United States in the midst of abandoning its role as the pivotal security provider in Europe and Asia, Russia is now more confident, resilient, and aggrieved at the West than at any point since 2022. Vladimir Putin has embarked on a costly reconstitution of Russia’s battered military power and shows no sign of giving up on his long-term goals of imposing a new security order in Europe. Meanwhile, the decades-old paradigms of arms control, risk reduction, and crisis communications between Russia and the West are broken and unlikely to return any time soon. A rogue Russia in asymmetrical dependency on China will continue to be a generational challenge for European and Asian democracies.