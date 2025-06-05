Securing Energy Independence: The Future of Eastern Europe’s Gas Supply

Since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, nearly all of Central and Eastern Europe has cut its reliance on Moscow’s gas. While regional cooperation and expanded LNG access have helped diversify supplies, rising costs and infrastructure constraints continue to test Europe’s energy security.

Despite these challenges, the Eastern European experience demonstrates how adaptation and strategic realignment effectively work. The evolving roles of Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Norway as gas suppliers, alongside the development of regional projects, offer valuable lessons for the EU.