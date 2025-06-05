event
Carnegie Europe

Securing Energy Independence: The Future of Eastern Europe’s Gas Supply

Thu. June 5th, 20255:00 PM - 6:00 PM (CEST)
Live Online

Since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, nearly all of Central and Eastern Europe has cut its reliance on Moscow’s gas. While regional cooperation and expanded LNG access have helped diversify supplies, rising costs and infrastructure constraints continue to test Europe’s energy security.

Despite these challenges, the Eastern European experience demonstrates how adaptation and strategic realignment effectively work. The evolving roles of Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Norway as gas suppliers, alongside the development of regional projects, offer valuable lessons for the EU.

To explore how to secure Europe’s energy and economic future, Carnegie Europe invites you to a panel discussion with Maximilian Hess, founder of Enmetena Advisory and fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, and Sergey Vakulenko, senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. Thomas de Waal, senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, will moderate.

event speakers

Maximilian Hess

Founder, Enmetena Advisory. Fellow, Foreign Policy Research Institute and International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Maximilian Hess is the founder of the political risk consultancy Enmetena Advisory, a fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, and an associate fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Sergey Vakulenko

Sergey Vakulenko

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Sergey Vakulenko is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

Thomas de Waal

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

De Waal is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, specializing in Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.