Understanding the Information Environment to Protect Democracy

The information environment has become one of the most contested space in international affairs. From the Covid-19 pandemic to recent Russian interference in elections in Romania and Moldova, from disinformation campaigns to covert digital influence operations, authoritarian regimes are weaponizing information to destabilize democracies. But if democracy is built on informed citizens, how can it survive when facts themselves are under attack?

To explore how democracies can protect themselves in this volatile landscape, Carnegie Europe invites you to a public event with Alicia Wanless, director of the Information Environment Project at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and author of the book “The Information Animal: Humans, Technology and the Competition for Reality.” She will be joined by Delphine Colard, head of the spokesperson’s unit at the European Parliament, and Marie-Doha Besancenot, senior advisor for Strategic Communications in the Cabinet of the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs. The discussion will be moderated by Alexandre Alaphilippe, executive director of the EU DisinfoLab.