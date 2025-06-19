From Shadow Combat to Open Conflict: The Israel-Iran War and Regional Reverberations

Direct military confrontation between Israel and Iran has erupted, marking a dangerous escalation in their long-simmering shadow war. On June 13, the Israeli military launched an unprecedented series of coordinated strikes deep inside Iranian territory, targeting nuclear facilities, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sites, and missile infrastructure. In response, Iran has carried out waves of ballistic missile and drone attacks on Israel, causing casualties and damage. Whereas Ansar Allah in Yemen has joined the fighting in support of ally and patron Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah and Iraqi militias have, so far, remained on the sidelines.

This dramatic shift from proxy conflict to overt warfare has sent shockwaves through regional and global capitals. Following two months of nuclear negotiations with Iran, the United States has declared its support for Israel, while also leaving the door open for a return to diplomacy. The European Union and China have called for restraint, while Gulf states are calibrating their positions in anticipation of possible spillover. At the same time, the specter of nuclear escalation has reemerged, with Iranian parliamentarians preparing a bill that calls for their country’s withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The trajectory of this conflict could reshape the region’s security arrangements and configurations, as well as test the limits of great power diplomacy in a fragile geopolitical landscape.

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center is organizing a panel discussion to examine the immediate and long-term implications of the direct confrontation between Israel and Iran, its impact on regional stability and U.S. policy, and the prospects for containment or escalation.

The speakers are Sanam Vakil, director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House, Maha Yahya, director at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, and Bernard Haykal, professor of Near Eastern Studies and the director of the Institute for Transregional Study of the Contemporary Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia at Princeton University. The event will take place virtually on June 19, at 4:00 P.M. EEST (UTC+3) / 9:00 A.M. EST.

The discussion will be held in English and moderated by Mohanad Hage Ali, deputy director for research at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.