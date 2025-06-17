event

How Tariffs Are Testing America’s Relationship With Southeast Asia

Tue. June 17th, 20259:00 AM - 10:00 AM (EDT)
Live Online

As a global trade war accelerates, fueled by American tariffs and counter-tariffs, Southeast Asian nations are contending with how to protect their economic interests. U.S.-China competition compounds these hard choices.

How are Southeast Asian governments and firms navigating instability and uncertainty? What impact will trade conflict have on the region’s growth, employment, and technological trajectory? And how will it influence relations with Washington and Beijing, respectively?

Please join the Asia Program of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace for an expert discussion on Southeast Asia’s future amid the trade wars. Evan Feigenbaum, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment, will moderate a conversation with deeply experienced American and Indonesian trade negotiators, and now Carnegie nonresident scholars, Barbara Weisel and Gita Wirjawan.

TradeEconomySoutheast AsiaIndo-Pacific
event speakers

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.

Barbara Weisel

Barbara Weisel

Nonresident Scholar, Asia Program

Barbara Weisel is a nonresident scholar in the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the former U.S. chief negotiator of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Gita Wirjawan

Nonresident Scholar, Asia Program

Gita Wirjawan is a nonresident scholar in the Asia Program whose public service has included positions as Indonesia’s minister of trade and chairman of its Investment Coordinating Board.