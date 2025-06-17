How Tariffs Are Testing America’s Relationship With Southeast Asia

Registration
As a global trade war accelerates, fueled by American tariffs and counter-tariffs, Southeast Asian nations are contending with how to protect their economic interests. U.S.-China competition compounds these hard choices.
How are Southeast Asian governments and firms navigating instability and uncertainty? What impact will trade conflict have on the region’s growth, employment, and technological trajectory? And how will it influence relations with Washington and Beijing, respectively?
Please join the Asia Program of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace for an expert discussion on Southeast Asia’s future amid the trade wars. Evan Feigenbaum, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment, will moderate a conversation with deeply experienced American and Indonesian trade negotiators, and now Carnegie nonresident scholars, Barbara Weisel and Gita Wirjawan.