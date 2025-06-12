Perspectives on Regional Security in the Middle East

Congressman Joe Wilson (R-SC) serves as a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, where he is a member of the Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee as well as the Subcommittee on Europe. He is also the most senior member of the House Armed Services Committee where he is on the Subcommittees on Readiness and also Strategic Forces. Additionally, he serves on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, and Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions and Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development. Joe is the Chairman of the U.S. Helsinki Commission, also known as the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe. He has been appointed to the highly influential Republican Policy Committee, where he serves as the Chairman of the National Security Taskforce. Joe formerly chaired the Republican Study Committee's National Security and Foreign Affairs Task Force for the 116th through 118th Congresses.