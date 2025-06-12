Perspectives on Regional Security in the Middle East

Registration
The Middle East is in turmoil. In the past several years, the ongoing war in Gaza, the restructuring of governments in Lebanon and Syria, and the Houthis’ activities in Yemen have exacerbated regional instability and highlighted the lack of security coordination by both regional and external actors. However, there have also been significant moments of collaboration as well, such as the Palestine Summit and Egypt’s subsequent reconstruction plan for Gaza.
In this two-part event, Congressman Joe Wilson will offer his perspective on the role of the United States in regional security in the Middle East, including challenges of and opportunities for preserving its economic and security interests in the region and what the United States ought to be doing to promote general stability.
The policymaker conversation will be followed by a panel discussion of Middle East scholars who will debate both America’s role, and the roles of regional state and non-state actors within the region. Moderated by Sarah Yerkes, a senior fellow in the Carnegie Middle East Program, program director Amr Hamzawy, senior fellow Frederic Wehrey, and Mona Yacoubian, senior advisor and director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, will also consider questions such as how to pursue a path to stability amongst the actors in the region and the potential for a regional collective security organization.
A reception will follow the event.