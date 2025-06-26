Russia’s Internal Front: Perspectives Beyond the Kremlin Line
Thu. June 26th, 20255:00 PM - 6:00 PM (CEST)
Carnegie Europe Office and Live Online

More than three years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin maintains tight control over domestic narratives and dissent. Yet, Russian society is far from monolithic. Former regime insiders, opposition figures, and ordinary citizens express divergent perspectives that reveal a complex picture of the country’s mood, resilience, and direction.

Beyond shaping the contours of public sentiment, these dynamics also influence how the Kremlin calibrates its external posture, including its approach to peace talks with Ukraine and Moscow’s engagement with the Trump administration.

To explore how Russians interpret the war, their country’s trajectory, and the West, Carnegie Europe invites you to a fireside chat with Alexander Baunov, senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, and Olga Oliker, program director for Europe and Central Asia at the International Crisis Group.

Alexander Baunov

Senior Fellow, Editor-in-Chief, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Baunov is a senior fellow and editor-in-chief at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

Olga Oliker

Program Director for Europe and Central Asia, International Crisis Group

Olga Oliker is a program director for Europe and Central Asia at the International Crisis Group.