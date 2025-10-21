event

The Gaza Peace Plan: What Will It Take to Bring Peace after Two Years of War?

Tue. October 21st, 20252:00 PM - 3:30 PM (EDT)
In Person and Live Online

The White House recently released a 20-point plan for bringing peace to Gaza, announced by President Trump as he stood beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Beyond the immediate release of Israeli hostages and a phased withdrawal of Israeli military from Gaza, the plan lays out the United States’ post-war vision from the region, with significant global oversight. While Hamas and Israel agreed to the first phase of the plan on October 8, many questions remain about the broader plan and its implementation. This panel discussion will seek to evaluate the plan, including its reception by Egypt and Jordan, which both neighbor Palestine and Israel, its potential effects on Palestinian sovereignty and the quest for statehood, and what it would take to make a deal last.

Marwan Muasher, vice president for studies at Carnegie and former Jordanian foreign minister; Zaha Hassan, senior fellow and human rights lawyer; Frederic Wehrey, senior fellow; and Amr Hamzawy, Middle East Program director and senior fellow, will share their perspectives on the future of Gaza, both if the plan moves forward and if it does not.

Additional speakers to be announced soon.

Middle EastPalestineIsrael
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

Zaha Hassan

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Zaha Hassan is a human rights lawyer and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Amr Hamzawy

Director, Middle East Program

Amr Hamzawy is a senior fellow and the director of the Carnegie Middle East Program. His research and writings focus on governance in the Middle East and North Africa, social vulnerability, and the different roles of governments and civil societies in the region.

Frederic Wehrey

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Frederic Wehrey is a senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on governance, conflict, and security in Libya, North Africa, and the Persian Gulf.