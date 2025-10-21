The Gaza Peace Plan: What Will It Take to Bring Peace after Two Years of War?

The White House recently released a 20-point plan for bringing peace to Gaza, announced by President Trump as he stood beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Beyond the immediate release of Israeli hostages and a phased withdrawal of Israeli military from Gaza, the plan lays out the United States’ post-war vision from the region, with significant global oversight. While Hamas and Israel agreed to the first phase of the plan on October 8, many questions remain about the broader plan and its implementation. This panel discussion will seek to evaluate the plan, including its reception by Egypt and Jordan, which both neighbor Palestine and Israel, its potential effects on Palestinian sovereignty and the quest for statehood, and what it would take to make a deal last.