The Information Animal: Are Humans in a Competition for Reality?

Registration
From ancient Athens to America’s current AI race, the human relationship with emerging technology follows a pattern as old as civilization. A new technology changes how information is processed, increasing the volume of and speed at which it can be distributed. As more people engage with these tools and access to information, new ideas arise, often challenging prevailing beliefs. Competition and conflict follow. And humanity tries-in vain-to control the narrative and use of the tools.
Are we stuck in a loop of history repeating? How does rapid distribution of unchecked information impact humanity? And can increasingly fragile democracies navigate a world with infinite content?
Join the Carnegie Endowment’s Technology and International Affairs Program for a conversation with Vera Bergengruen, national security reporter at The Wall Street Journal, and Dr. Alicia Wanless to discuss her new book The Information Animal: Humans, Technology and the Competition for Reality (Hurst Publishers/Oxford University Press, 2025).
A book signing and reception will follow the event.