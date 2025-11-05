The Information Animal: Are Humans in a Competition for Reality?

Vera Bergengruen is a national security reporter at The Wall Street Journal in Washington, D.C.



Before joining the Journal, she was a senior correspondent at Time magazine, where she covered the intersection of national security, technology and politics and reported cover stories from Ukraine, Argentina and El Salvador. Previously she worked as a national security and investigative reporter for BuzzFeed News and McClatchy.



Her work has won the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi and Dateline Awards and a New York Press Club Award. She was also part of the team that worked on the Pulitzer Prize-winning Panama Papers investigation in 2017.