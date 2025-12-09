Miniaturization and Modernization: The Untold Story of China’s Nuclear Weapons

At a time when the U.S.-China relationship is deteriorating, strategic stability between the two nations is also eroding, raising the risk of an arms race and even a nuclear war. Of particular concern to the United States is China’s ongoing nuclear modernization and the significant buildup of its nuclear arsenal. However, little is known publicly about the details of China’s nuclear weapons programs, especially its nuclear warheads.

How did China develop and test its warheads? How small and light are they? What are the strategic implications of warhead miniaturization? What are the policy implications of the on-going and future expansion of China's nuclear arsenal?