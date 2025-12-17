Battlefield Lessons from Ukraine: Rethinking Defense Production

The ongoing war in Ukraine rapidly ushered in changes to battlefield technology and equipment required to sustain the fight. Ukraine relies on the import of arms from the United States and allies in Europe, which has strained defense production and raises questions about whether current procurement strategies can meet the needs of modern warfare.

What lessons can the United States and allies draw from the war in Ukraine for future defense procurement strategies? Where have major shortfalls emerged? What steps has the United States taken to correct those gaps, and how should it reshape future defense procurement?

Dara Massicot, a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Program, will sit down with William C. Greenwalt, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), for a discussion moderated by Kori Schake, a senior fellow and the director of foreign and defense policy studies at AEI. Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar, president of the Carnegie Endowment, and Robert Doar, president of the American Enterprise Institute, will deliver welcome remarks. Together, these experts from Carnegie and AEI will examine the United States approach to defense production and innovation through the lens of the war in Ukraine, and what needs to change to prepare for modern warfare.