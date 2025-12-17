event

Battlefield Lessons from Ukraine: Rethinking Defense Production

Wed. January 7th, 202611:00 AM - 12:00 PM (EST)
Washington, D.C. and Live Online

The ongoing war in Ukraine rapidly ushered in changes to battlefield technology and equipment required to sustain the fight. Ukraine relies on the import of arms from the United States and allies in Europe, which has strained defense production and raises questions about whether current procurement strategies can meet the needs of modern warfare.   

What lessons can the United States and allies draw from the war in Ukraine for future defense procurement strategies? Where have major shortfalls emerged? What steps has the United States taken to correct those gaps, and how should it reshape future defense procurement?   

Dara Massicot, a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Program, will sit down with William C. Greenwalt, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), for a discussion moderated by Kori Schake, a senior fellow and the director of foreign and defense policy studies at AEI. Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar, president of the Carnegie Endowment, and Robert Doar, president of the American Enterprise Institute, will deliver welcome remarks. Together, these experts from Carnegie and AEI will examine the United States approach to defense production and innovation through the lens of the war in Ukraine, and what needs to change to prepare for modern warfare.   

This event is presented in partnership with the American Enterprise Institute.

MilitaryForeign PolicyDefenseUkraineUnited StatesRussia
event speakers

Dara Massicot

Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Dara Massicot is a senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Her work focuses on defense and security issues in Russia and Eurasia.

Kori Schake 

Senior Fellow and Director of Foreign Policy Studies, American Enterprise Institute

Kori Schake is a senior fellow and the director of foreign and defense policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI). Before joining AEI, Dr. Schake was the deputy director-general of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London. She has had a distinguished career in government, working at the US State Department, the US Department of Defense, and the National Security Council at the White House.  She was also senior policy advisor on the 2008 McCain campaign. She has taught at Stanford, West Point, Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, and the University of Maryland.

William C. Greenwalt

Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute

William C. Greenwalt is a leading U.S. expert on defense industrial base policy, defense acquisition, and national security innovation. He is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where his research focuses on sustaining the U.S. defense industrial base, allied defense cooperation, and reforming acquisition to meet great-power competition. Previously, Greenwalt served in senior positions in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, including Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy, where he shaped policies on industrial mobilization, supply-chain security, and defense production. He has also worked on Capitol Hill and is the co-founder of the Silicon Valley Defense Group.

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Robert Doar

President, American Enterprise Institute

Robert Doar is the president of the American Enterprise Institute. Mr. Doar became AEI’s 12th president in July 2019. Since becoming president of AEI, Mr. Doar has recruited dozens of leading scholars and fellows across multiple issue areas and launched a new research division focused on Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies.