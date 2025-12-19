Can Europe Ever Trust the United States Again?

U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term in office has put Europe on the back foot. Despite continued diplomatic efforts from national and institutional leaders, the transatlantic relationship that helped define the postwar European project appears broken.



From Vice-President J.D. Vance’s speech at the Munich Security Conference to the December 2025 U.S. National Security Strategy, the Trump administration continually reaffirms its rejection of the values that have bound both continents for decades. Amid existential challenges, Brussels must ask whether its relationship with Washington can ever be the same again—or whether it is time for Europe to chart its own path.



To explore this question, Carnegie Europe invites you to an online public discussion between Nathalie Tocci, director of the Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI), and Jan Techau, director of the Europe team at Eurasia Group. The discussion, moderated by Carnegie Europe Director Rosa Balfour, will be the first of a series unpacking the most pressing questions facing the EU as part of Carnegie’s “Europe Head-to-Head” project.