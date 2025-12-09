The Future of FEMA: Lessons From 2025 and What Comes Next

Since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term, FEMA has experienced intense scrutiny and instability, rotating through three acting administrators and reducing its workforce by nearly 10 percent. On December 12, the FEMA Review Council will release their draft final report, outlining recommendations for overhauling the federal disaster recovery system as a tumultuous year for the agency draws to a close. While President Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have called for FEMA’s dissolution, there’s growing doubt that the final report will reflect that assessment.

What can we expect following the conclusion of the FEMA Review Council’s work? Is there a role for Congress to play in reshaping federal emergency management? How has federal disaster policy shifted over the year? And what is needed to build a trusted, resilient disaster recovery system at the federal, state, and local levels beginning in 2026?