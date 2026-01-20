The Future of Nuclear Proliferation

When the U.S.-Russia New START treaty expires on February 5, 2026, there will no longer be any guardrails preventing a global nuclear arms race. Yet the erosion of arms control is just one part of a broader trend of rising nuclear dangers. All nuclear-armed states are either poised to begin or are in the process of modernizing and expanding their arsenals. Risks of nuclear conflict are increasing in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. Not surprisingly, interest in nuclear weapons is growing in many countries, primarily U.S. allies worried about threats from China, Russia, and North Korea and fearing the United States will abandon them. Between these geopolitical trends and advances in relevant technologies, proliferation risks are rising, with broad implications for U.S. and global security.

How should the United States navigate the dangers of a more nuclearized world? Can it resurrect arms control with Russia and potentially involve China or other countries? How should it manage the potential for proliferation by some of its allies? And, as many countries stand poised to adopt or expand nuclear power, how should it balance proliferation risks and global commercial nuclear energy competition?

Join Toby Dalton, co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at Carnegie, for a panel discussion at Stanford University with leading experts including Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar, president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; Ambassador Rose Gottemoeller, a nonresident fellow in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program, lecturer at Stanford University, and former deputy secretary general of NATO; and Scott D. Sagan, co-director and senior fellow at the Center for International Security and Cooperation, the Caroline S.G. Munro Professor of Political Science, and the Bass University Fellow in Undergraduate Education at Stanford University.