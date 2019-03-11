Browse an archive of nearly 100 newly declassified cables, memos, and emails from Ambassador Burns’s thirty-three-year career—a sample of one diplomat’s imperfect efforts to provide ground truths, strategic advice, and—on occasion—disciplined dissent.

Apprenticeship

My diplomatic apprenticeship exposed me to the best—and worst—of American statecraft and its practitioners, from the early rituals of my first overseas tour to a junior role in a Reagan White House recovering from the self-inflicted wound of the Iran-Contra affair.

1984 Amman 6594, July 16, 1984 The Changing Face of Jordanian Politics
1982-
1989

The Baker Years

“Have you ever seen so many things changing so damn fast?” Secretary Baker asked. “This sure is quite a time. I bet you won’t see anything like it for as long as you stay in the Foreign Service.” He was right.

Memo to Deputy Secretary Eagleburger, April 10, 1990 Deepening U.S.-East European Relations
Memo to Under Secretary Kimmitt, August 04, 1990 Kuwait: The First Post-Cold War Crisis
Memo to Kimmitt, August 20, 1990 Containing Saddam: Diplomatic Options
1990 Riyadh 2457, November 20, 1990 Reflections on Post-Crisis Security Arrangements in the Persian Gulf
Memo to Secretary Baker, April 30, 1992 Foreign Policy in the Second Bush Administration: An Overview
Memo to Secretary of State-Designate Christopher, January 05, 1993 Parting Thoughts: U.S. Foreign Policy in the Years Ahead
1989-
1993

Yeltsin’s Russia

To understand the grievances, mistrust, and smoldering aggressiveness of Putin’s Russia, you first have to appreciate the sense of humiliation, wounded pride, and disorder that was often inescapable in Yeltsin’s.

1994 Moscow 27483, September 22, 1994 Yeltsin and Russia on the Eve of the Summit
1994 Moscow 35186, December 06, 1994 Russia and NATO
1994 Moscow 35565, December 09, 1994 Russia on the Eve of the Vice President's Visit
1995 Moscow 883, January 11, 1995 Sifting Through the Wreckage: Chechnya and Russia's Future
1995 Moscow 5788, February 22, 1995 Yeltsin and Russia Totter On
1995 Moscow 6176, February 24, 1995 Ambassador's Meeting on Chechnya with Disaster Relief Expert
1995 Moscow 19971, June 26, 1995 Coping with Uncertainty: Russia on the Eve of the Vice President's Visit
1995 Moscow 19896, June 26, 1995 Ingush and Chechen Views on the Fred Cuny Case
1995 Moscow 26910, August 23, 1995 Cuny Case
1995 Moscow 32066, October 05, 1995 Thoughts on the Eve of the VP's Meeting
1995 Moscow 39005, December 09, 1995 Keeping a Sense of Perspective: The Duma Elections, Russia's Future and U.S. Policy
1993-
1996

Jordan’s Moment of Transition

Soon after the death of King Hussein, I cabled Washington: “We have a strong and continuing stake in a stable Jordanian partner at the geographic and political center of the Middle East. If we didn’t have such a partner, we’d have to invent one.”

1998 Amman 9928, November 05, 1998 Your Visit to Jordan
1999 Amman 615, January 26, 1999 A Poignant Farewell
1999 Amman 1059, February 07, 1999 King Hussein's Legacy and Jordan's Future
1999 Amman 1588, February 26, 1999 Jordan in Transition
1999 Amman 3867, May 10, 1999 A Young Man in a Hurry
1999 Amman 9752, December 17, 1999 The Honeymoon's Over: Abdullah, Jordan, and the Challenges Ahead
2000 Amman 698, February 08, 2000 Keeping a Sense of Perspective About King Abdullah's First Year
2000 Amman 1909, April 12, 2000 Political Drift in Jordan
2000 Amman 2370, May 03, 2000 King Abdullah Deeply Disappointed by Uncertainty About FTA, Worried About Months Ahead
2000 Amman 5155, September 18, 2000 September 18 Conversation with King Abdullah
2000 Amman 5743, October 15, 2000 The Tragedy Across the River and Jordan's Uncertain Future
2000 Amman 6760, December 05, 2000 Peace Process: Relaunching American Diplomacy
2001 Amman 336, January 22, 2001 Abdullah Faces a Troubled New Year
2001 Amman 1658, April 02, 2001 King Abdullah's Visit to Washington
1998-
2001

Age of Terror

After the pain and surprise of 9/11, we cast aside the Bush 41 administration’s unique mix of caution and daring, opting instead for a disastrous mix of militancy and hubris—compounding regional dysfunctions, undercutting our influence, and fumbling an historic opportunity to reset America’s role in the world.

Paper for Secretary Powell from Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs and the Policy Planning Staff, August 30, 2001 Strategies for Preserving U.S. Political Capital in the Middle East
Memo to Deputy Secretary Armitage, November 19, 2001 Deputies Committee Meeting on Iraq
Memo to Powell, February 14, 2002 Regional Concerns Regarding Regime Change in Iraq
Email to Powell, April 01, 2002 Next Steps on Middle East
Note to Powell, April 20, 2002 Impressions from Jenin
Memo to Powell, June 11, 2002 Principals Meeting on Middle East
Memo to Powell, June 25, 2002 President's Speech: Short-term Follow-up
Memo to Powell, July 22, 2002 Role of the External Iraqi Opposition
Memo to Powell, July 29, 2002 Iraq: The Perfect Storm
Email to Powell, August 16, 2002 Iraq and President's UNGA Speech
Memo to Armitage, September 30, 2002 Planning the Future of Iraq: What to Watch Out For
2002 Riyadh 06674, October 21, 2002 Talks in Egypt and Jordan
Memo to Powell, October 22, 2002 Meetings in Damascus and Beirut
Memo to Powell, January 16, 2003 Today's Iraq PC
2003 Amman 00467, January 22, 2003 Meetings in Bahrain and UAE, January 21-22
Memo to Powell, February 12, 2003 Time for Tough Choices on Post-Conflict Iraq
Memo to Powell, March 11, 2003 Read-Out of Libya Meetings
Email to Powell, March 22, 2003 Middle East: Update, 3/22 (1500)
Email to Powell, July 11, 2003 Rethinking Our Iraq Strategy
Memo to Powell, January 02, 2004 The Year Ahead: NEA's Ten Key Priorities for 2004
Email to Powell, February 06, 2004 Libya Talks, February 6
Email to Powell, March 24, 2004 Note from Bill Burns: Libya, March 23
Memo to Secretary of State-designate Rice, December 06, 2004 Policy Paper for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs
Memo to Rice, February 16, 2005 Hariri's Murder and the Way Ahead
2001-
2005

Putin’s Russia

This was not the Russia I had left a decade earlier, flat on its back and in strategic retreat. Putin was determined to show that he was making Russia great again, and we better get used to it.

2006 Moscow 1925, February 28, 2006 Lavrov's Visit and Strategic Engagement with Russia
Email to Secretary Rice, April 11, 2006 Note for the Secretary from Bill Burns
2006 Moscow 6759, June 26, 2006 Your Visit to Moscow
Memo for the Record, October 22, 2006 A Birthday Dinner with Putin's Politburo
2006 Moscow 11939, October 25, 2006 Your Visit to Moscow
Email to Rice, January 31, 2007 Thoughts on Lavrov Visit
Email to Rice, February 16, 2007 Thoughts on Munich and Russian Government Reshuffle
2007 Moscow 2588, June 01, 2007 Your Meeting with Putin at G-8
2007 Moscow 2776, June 11, 2007 June 9-10 Conversations with Putin and His Senior Advisors
2007 Moscow 3095, June 26, 2007 Putin's Visit to Kennebunkport
Email to Rice, February 08, 2008 Russia Strategy
2008 Moscow 886, April 01, 2008 Your Visit to Sochi
2005-
2008

Obama’s Long Game

Obama took office aiming to rebalance American policy and tools—molding an emerging international order, realigning relationships with major powers like China, India, and Russia, and reinvesting in diplomacy to tackle international threats.

Memo to Secretary Rice, August 27, 2008 India Civil Nuclear Initiative
Memo to Secretary Clinton, February 13, 2009 February 11-12 Meetings in Moscow
Memo to Clinton, March 20, 2009 A New Partnership with India
Memo to Clinton, June 12, 2009 Seizing the Moment with India
Email to Clinton, September 07, 2009 Note for the Secretary: Missile Defense
Email to Clinton, December 05, 2011 Monday Update
2009-
2011

The Arab Spring

Obama’s broad strategy was to gradually break the Middle East’s decades-long hold on American foreign policy. But as the revolutionary drama of the Arab Spring broke out, he soon found himself inexorably pulled back to the same crisis-driven focus that plagued his predecessors—and that he had hoped so much to escape.

Email to Secretary Clinton, February 17, 2010 Note for the Secretary from Bill Burns: Meetings in Damascus, February 17
Email to Clinton, February 22, 2011 Note for the Secretary from Bill Burns: Cairo, February 21-22
Email to Clinton, February 23, 2011 Note for the Secretary from Bill Burns: Tunis, February 23
Email to Clinton, June 30, 2011 Note for the Secretary from Bill Burns: Tunis and Cairo, June 27-30
Email to Clinton, January 12, 2012 Note for the Secretary from Bill Burns: Egypt, January 10-12
Email to Secretary Kerry, April 25, 2014 Tripoli, April 23-24
2011-
2014

Iran and the Bomb

The back channel with Iran gave us a chance to prove that smart, hard-nosed diplomacy could resolve one of the world’s most combustible challenges. President Obama’s guidance was straight-forward: “Don’t screw it up.”

Memo to Secretary Rice, May 27, 2008 Regaining the Strategic Initiative on Iran
Email to Rice, July 19, 2008 Note for the Secretary from Bill Burns: Meeting with the Iranians, July 19
Memo to Secretary Clinton, January 24, 2009 A New Strategy Toward Iran
2008-
2014
