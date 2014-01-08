Timeline of Cyber Incidents Involving Financial Institutions

Target

Location: Bangladesh

Date Breach First Reported: 2/1/2016

Incident

Method: Malware

Type: Theft

Actor

Type: State-sponsored actor

Attribution: Speculated

Description

In February 2016, media outlets reported that hackers had breached the network of the Bangladesh central bank and sent thirty-five fraudulent transfer requests to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, totaling nearly $1 billion. Four of these fraudulent requests succeeded, and the hackers were able to transfer $81 million to accounts in the Philippines, representing one of the largest bank thefts in history. A fifth request for $20 million to be sent to an account in Sri Lanka was stopped due to the recipient’s name, Shalika Foundation, being misspelled “fandation.” The remaining transfers, which totaled somewhere between $850 and $870 million, were also stopped before they could be completed due to a stroke of good fortune: the name of the destination bank branch included the word “Jupiter,” which was the name of an unrelated company on a sanctions blacklist. In August 2019, the UNSC Panel of Experts indicated DPRK-affiliated actors were behind the attack.

The hackers had introduced malware onto the Bangladesh central bank’s server and deployed keylogger software that allowed them to steal the bank’s credentials for the SWIFT system. The hackers also custom-designed a malware toolkit that compromised SWIFT’s Alliance Access system and was designed to cover their tracks. This toolkit allowed them to delete records of transfer requests, bypass validity checks, delete records of logins, manipulate reporting of balances, and stop attached printers from printing transaction logs. Although the malware was custom-designed to steal from the Bangladesh central bank, the toolkit could potentially be used against other banks in the SWIFT system running Alliance Access software.

The intruders had monitored the bank’s routine activity in order to create money transfer requests that appeared genuine. Furthermore, they timed the thefts so that it would be the weekend in Bangladesh when the Federal Reserve reached out to confirm the transactions, and then it would be the weekend in New York when the Bangladesh central bank employees instructed the Federal Reserve to cancel the transactions. "