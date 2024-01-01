Timeline

Making sure that over 900 million people can vote securely is difficult to do in a single day, so the general elections take place over several weeks.

There is no single date when everyone votes. Instead, the country votes in sequential phases by region. In 2019, elections transpired over seven phases between April 11 and May 19, with all the votes counted on May 23. The first phase of the election will take place in a specified set of geographic regions with subsequent phases gradually moving across the country to cover other regions.

There are no primary elections. Party leaders have complete control over the nomination of candidates. If candidates fail to win party backing, they can run as independents but are unlikely to do well. Of the 543 MPs elected in 2019, only 4 were independent candidates.

The number of candidates contesting elections in each electoral constituency varies widely. In 2019, the Nizamabad constituency of Telangana saw 185 contestants throw their hat in the ring, while only 3 candidates were in the fray in the Tura constituency in Meghalaya.

Voters can officially cast “protest” votes. Since 2013, voters have been able to select a “none of the above” (NOTA) option if they want to exercise the right to vote but do not wish to support any of the candidates on offer. In 2019, NOTA earned just over 1 percent of the total vote. However, NOTA is not considered an effective protest vote because even if NOTA gets the most votes, it does not trigger a repoll. Rather, the individual candidate with the second-most votes (after NOTA) would be declared the winner.

This year’s campaign is expected to run over many weeks in April–May 2024, with the exact electoral calendar to be announced in March.