Mapping the Radical Right’s Positions on Foreign Policy

A one-stop source for investigating the impact of radical-right parties on the EU, its foreign policy, and its potential future.
This interactive map serves as an in-depth visual and analytical tool to explore the positions of fourteen European radical-right parties on different foreign policy issues.
The map draws on the data and the findings collected in the compilation “Charting the Radical Right’s Influence on EU Foreign Policy,” supplemented by original research conducted by the map’s authors.
This study does not cover all radical-right parties across the EU. Rather, it focuses on a curated selection based on the parties’ national standings and their capacities to effectively shape their respective countries’ foreign policies.
The map’s authors are Zakaria Al Shmaly, Mattia Bagherini, and Elena Ventura. The map has been designed by Jessica Katz, Tim Martin, and Jocelyn Soly.