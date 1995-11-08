A Timeline of U.S. Policy Toward Palestine

This timeline chronicles some of the major events and legislation that have influenced the United States’ bilateral relationship with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the internationally recognized representative of the Palestinian people. It also highlights milestones in the history of U.S. engagement on Israel-Palestine peacemaking.

The fragile and tentative nature of the U.S.-PLO relationship began with secret talks in the 1980s and culminated in the very public closure of the PLO’s mission to the United States in 2018. Along with the U.S. Executive Branch, Congress has played and continues to play a critical role in defining the conditions and parameters for diplomatic ties as well as for a peace acceptable to the United States. Whether full diplomatic relations—including the return of a PLO representative to Washington—are possible depends as much on Congress as it does on the president.