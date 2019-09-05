Tunisia is still building its democratic system. That means the process is fluid.
There are two elections: one for parliament and one for president.
International and domestic observers attended to make sure the votes are free and fair.
Presidential terms last for five years, and presidents are limited to two terms.
To run for president, one must be:
The president is head of state; oversees defense, foreign relations, and national security; can dissolve parliament; and chairs the national security council and is commander in chief of the armed forces.
* Candidacy was rejected.
Parliamentary elections decide which party or list will run Tunisia’s parliament, the Assembly of the Representatives of the People. It has one legislative chamber, with 217 seats. To run for parliament, one must be:
There are close to 220 registered political parties, but many candidates run as independents. Fewer than half the candidates running represented a political party. There are no term limits for members of parliament.
The parliament can draft and pass laws, submit written or oral questions to the government, and carry out a vote of no-confidence in the government.
Parliament is presided over by the speaker of the assembly, who is elected by the members of parliament. In the event of the president’s death, the speaker of the assembly acts as the interim president.
The party or electoral coalition that wins the largest number of seats is tasked with forming a government, including selecting a prime minister, who selects the cabinet heads. The prime minister oversees all matters except national security, foreign affairs, and defense.
Candidates cannot declare their candidacy until five and a half weeks before the vote.
They cannot campaign at all until the campaign period, which begins less than three weeks before the vote.
Opinion polls are prohibited from being published during the electoral period, which runs from the declaration of candidacy through election day.
Parliamentary candidates declare candidacy
Final list of approved presidential candidates announced
Presidential campaign period
Parliamentary election campaigns begin
Presidential election day
Preliminary presidential election results announced
Parliamentary election day
Preliminary results of parliamentary elections announced
Presidential runoff
Official results of presidential election announced
Official results of parliamentary elections announced
Updated as of September 19