Parliamentary elections

Parliamentary elections decide which party or list will run Tunisia’s parliament, the Assembly of the Representatives of the People. It has one legislative chamber, with 217 seats. To run for parliament, one must be:

--- at least twenty-three, and --- have been a Tunisian citizen for at least 10 years.

There are close to 220 registered political parties, but many candidates run as independents. Fewer than half the candidates running represented a political party. There are no term limits for members of parliament.

The parliament can draft and pass laws, submit written or oral questions to the government, and carry out a vote of no-confidence in the government.

Parliament is presided over by the speaker of the assembly, who is elected by the members of parliament. In the event of the president’s death, the speaker of the assembly acts as the interim president.

The party or electoral coalition that wins the largest number of seats is tasked with forming a government, including selecting a prime minister, who selects the cabinet heads. The prime minister oversees all matters except national security, foreign affairs, and defense.

Key players

1 The big-tent, catch-all, ruling Nidaa Tounes party Led by Hafedh Caid Essebsi, son of the deceased president Beji Caid Essebsi

Founded as an alternative to Islamist party Ennahda

Won most seats in the 2014 parliamentary elections, but two-thirds of its members have subsequently joined other parties 2 The secular Tahya Tounes party Led by Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, after he left Nidaa Tounes

Formed in late January 2019

Expected to draw many former Nidaa Tounes voters 3 The moderate Islamist Ennahda party Led by seventy-six-year-old Rached Ghannouchi, who is running for parliament

Instead of running for president, Ghannouchi is aiming for a top role such as speaker of the assembly or prime minister

Rebranded itself as a party of Muslim democrats instead of an Islamist party in 2016