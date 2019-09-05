Tunisia’s Elections, ExplainedThe world’s youngest democracy votesSarah Yerkes

Tunisians voted in presidential elections on September 15, parliamentary elections on October 6, and a presidential run-off on October 13.

  • Tunisia is the only country that transitioned to democracy after the Arab Spring in 2011.
  • For only the second time in history, Tunisians were able to choose a president in a democratic election.
  • There were over seven million registered voters—an increase of nearly two and a half million since the local elections in May 2018.
  • In July 2019, Tunisia’s first democratically elected president, Beji Caid Essebsi, died, pushing the presidential elections up from November to September.
  • This left little time to organize complex electoral logistics.
7 million registered voters, including 386,053 Tunisians living abroad
Tunisia’s Diaspora Votes
What voters care about

  • The economy is the number one issue.There is a 15 percent unemployment rate, and one-third of university graduates have no job.
  • Security is fragile.This summer, there have been three suicide bombings. The self-proclaimed Islamic State and al-Qaeda have called for more attacks.
  • Government is unresponsive.Despite progress, two-thirds of Tunisians say that the government does little or nothing to address their needs.

How the elections work

Tunisia is still building its democratic system. That means the process is fluid.

There are two elections: one for parliament and one for president.

International and domestic observers attended to make sure the votes are free and fair.

Political Quotas and Gender Parity
Presidential elections

Presidential terms last for five years, and presidents are limited to two terms.

To run for president, one must be:

--- a Tunisian since birth,
--- at least thirty-five, and
--- a Muslim.

The president is head of state; oversees defense, foreign relations, and national security; can dissolve parliament; and chairs the national security council and is commander in chief of the armed forces.

Key players

 
1
Tahya Tounes
Youssef Chahed
the current prime minister
2
Heart of Tunisia
Youssef Chahed
owner of the popular television station Nessma TV
3
Ennahda
Abdelfatah Mourou
the interim speaker of parliament; Ennahda’s first ever presidential candidate
4
Independent
Abdelkarim Zbidi
a former minister of defense and a medical doctor by training

 

Other Candidates
Independent
Kais Saied
a constitutional law professor who has no political party and ran no campaign; he is very conservative and has vowed to bring back the death penalty
Al Badil Ettounsi
Medhi Jomaa
a former prime minister
Free Destourian Party
Abir Moussi
a lawyer and supporter of former dictator Ben Ali; one of only two women running for president out of 26 candidates
Liberal Party
Mounir Baatour*
the first openly gay candidate for president in a Muslim country
Congress for the Republic
Moncef Marzouki
Tunisia’s first president, elected by the National Constituent Assembly; lost to Essebsi in the 2014 runoff

* Candidacy was rejected.

Final Results

72.71%
Kais Saied
A constitutional law professor who has no political party and ran no campaign. He is very conservative and has vowed to bring back the death penalty
27.29%
Nabil Karoui
Karoui was taken into custody on money laundering charges after announcing his candidacy, but released from jail four days before the presidential run-off.

Parliamentary elections

Parliamentary elections decide which party or list will run Tunisia’s parliament, the Assembly of the Representatives of the People. It has one legislative chamber, with 217 seats. To run for parliament, one must be:

--- at least twenty-three, and
--- have been a Tunisian citizen for at least 10 years.

There are close to 220 registered political parties, but many candidates run as independents. Fewer than half the candidates running represented a political party. There are no term limits for members of parliament.

The parliament can draft and pass laws, submit written or oral questions to the government, and carry out a vote of no-confidence in the government.

Parliament is presided over by the speaker of the assembly, who is elected by the members of parliament. In the event of the president’s death, the speaker of the assembly acts as the interim president.

The party or electoral coalition that wins the largest number of seats is tasked with forming a government, including selecting a prime minister, who selects the cabinet heads. The prime minister oversees all matters except national security, foreign affairs, and defense.

Key players

1
The big-tent, catch-all, ruling Nidaa Tounes party
  • Led by Hafedh Caid Essebsi, son of the deceased president Beji Caid Essebsi
  • Founded as an alternative to Islamist party Ennahda
  • Won most seats in the 2014 parliamentary elections, but two-thirds of its members have subsequently joined other parties
2
The secular Tahya Tounes party
  • Led by Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, after he left Nidaa Tounes
  • Formed in late January 2019
  • Expected to draw many former Nidaa Tounes voters
3
The moderate Islamist Ennahda party
  • Led by seventy-six-year-old Rached Ghannouchi, who is running for parliament
  • Instead of running for president, Ghannouchi is aiming for a top role such as speaker of the assembly or prime minister
  • Rebranded itself as a party of Muslim democrats instead of an Islamist party in 2016
Results

An extremely tight timeline

Candidates cannot declare their candidacy until five and a half weeks before the vote.

They cannot campaign at all until the campaign period, which begins less than three weeks before the vote.

Opinion polls are prohibited from being published during the electoral period, which runs from the declaration of candidacy through election day.

Timeline

  1. July 22–29

    Parliamentary candidates declare candidacy

  2. August 31

    Final list of approved presidential candidates announced

  3. September 2–13

    Presidential campaign period

  4. September 14

    Parliamentary election campaigns begin

  5. September 15

    Presidential election day

  6. September 17

    Preliminary presidential election results announced

  7. October 6

    Parliamentary election day

  8. October 10

    Preliminary results of parliamentary elections announced

  9. October 13

    Presidential runoff

  10. October 21

    Official results of presidential election announced

  11. November 13

    Official results of parliamentary elections announced

After the results

In order to rule successfully, parties will need to form coalitions. Members of parliament often change blocs multiple times while in office.

Click below to see the evolution of Tunisia’s coalition blocs since 2015.

