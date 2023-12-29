Internships at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Pay, Benefits, and Work Authorization

All interns (part or full time) are paid at least $20 per hour. Full-time interns receive a benefits package, and part-time interns are eligible for limited benefits. U.S.-based interns are required to have work authorization for their internship.

* U.S.-based international students typically have work authorization.

What the Interns Gain

Interns are directly embedded with their program or department for their duration and given the opportunity to work directly with senior scholars and program staff. Mentorship is highly valued, and interns can learn from scholars and staff outside of their own program or department. Interns are invited and encouraged to attend training sessions available to Carnegie staff to broaden their skill sets and knowledge.

Diversity at Carnegie

We believe our work is enriched and should be informed by a diverse array of perspectives. We are committed to building an inclusive community among staff, interns, and partners and on our public platform.