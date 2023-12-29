Junior Fellows Program: FAQ

When is the application information sent to participating universities?

The program generally sends information to participating universities in early October. Information is updated annually and essay topics change from year to year. Any important programmatic changes are also announced annually with the new application materials.

Is there guidance regarding the application components?

The application consists of applicant information (address, participating university, language skills, graduation date, etc.) along with five core components. A resume, a one-page personal statement, two letters of recommendation, a three-page substantive essay, and your transcript.

For the resume, we prefer that it be one-to-two pages, and it should reflect your research and writing experience as much as possible.

For the personal statement, the applicant should describe why they are applying to their particular research program and how being selected by the junior fellows program would fit into their career aspirations.

For the substantive essay, for your research program of choice, the applicant must respond to the prompt while demonstrating their skills as it relates to analysis, logic, and written assessment.

For the transcript, please note that an unofficial transcript is preferred, though an official transcript is also acceptable. If you have transferred, please make sure to either submit a transcript from your first institution also or make sure that the information is reflected by your current transcript.

For the letters of recommendation, these can be submitted by anyone whom the applicant wishes. We recommend that applicants choose recommenders who can speak directly to the applicant’s ability to write and support research projects.

Does my school participate in the James C. Gaither Junior Fellows Program?

Visit our list of participating colleges and universities.

How can I apply if my school is not a participating university?

You are encouraged to ask your fellowships advisor or career placement office to contact us to find out how your school may participate.

Must applicants be U.S. citizens?

It depends. You need not be a U.S. citizen if you attend a university located in the United States. However, all applicants must be eligible to work in the United States for 10-12 months from September 1 through at least June 30 following graduation. Students on F-1 visas who are eligible to work in the United States for the full year may apply for the program.

If you attend a participating school outside of the United States, you must be a U.S. citizen (due to work permit requirements).

Is Carnegie seeking candidates from traditionally underrepresented groups?

As an organization dedicated to pursuing global engagement and peace, we believe the work of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is enriched and should be informed by a diverse array of perspectives. We are committed to building a diverse, equitable, and inclusive community among staff and partners and on our public platform.

Am I eligible for the James C. Gaither Junior Fellows Program?

Applicants must be graduating seniors or students who have graduated during the last academic year. Anyone who has started graduate studies is ineligible for consideration (except in cases where the student has completed a joint bachelor’s/master’s degree program). The program accepts applications only through participating universities via designated nominating officials.

How do I apply if I’ve already graduated?

If you graduated during the previous academic year and have not started graduate studies, you may apply through the university from which you graduated.

How do I obtain an application?

Applications, procedures and information are available through designated college/university nominating officials. Due to the nomination process and varying on-campus application procedures, students are unable to apply directly to our program.

Is the application available online?

Due to the nomination process, the application is only available online to nominating officials. Students may apply through designated school nominating officials, who are most familiar with the particular school’s nomination process. Please visit our list of nominating officials on Carnegie’s website for more information.

Can applications be submitted electronically?

All applications should be submitted electronically through Embark.

I cannot obtain an official transcript by the deadline. What should I do?

The program accepts unofficial transcripts.

Who is my university’s nominating official?

In many cases, information is available in career services, internship or fellowship offices, and/or political science departments. See our list of participating schools for the list of nominating officials.

Should the nominating official write a statement of nomination?

A statement from a nominating official (unless it is one of the two required references) is not considered in the application process.

May I apply directly to Carnegie for the James C. Gaither Junior Fellows Program?

The James C. Gaither Junior Fellows Program is competitive and, as such, the program relies on participating universities to nominate uniquely qualified students. We are unable to accept applications directly from students. Students should consult their university on the nomination process.

When is the application deadline?

The program’s deadline is January 15th (Friday if the 15th falls on a Saturday, Monday if the 15th falls on a Sunday. However, most schools set an earlier deadline (some as early as November) to receive and review applications. Consult your university for application deadlines and details on the school’s application process.

If a student is interested in more than one program, how should they proceed?

Students who are interested in more than one program have to make a decision to apply under one program. Your nominating official should be able to help you determine which program is the best fit for you.

Are applicants interviewed for the program?

Approximately three to four applicants per position are chosen for interview. “Finalists” are interviewed in February and early March.

What arrangements will be made if a student is abroad while interviews are taking place?

All interviews will take place via video or phone regardless of location at the time of the interview. Appropriate arrangements will be made for students in a difficult time zone.

As a James C. Gaither Junior Fellow, what kind of work will I do?

James C. Gaither Junior Fellows provide research assistance to scholars working in Carnegie programs. You may learn more about our programs by visiting Carnegie's homepage Gaither Junior Fellows have the opportunity to conduct research for books, co-author journal articles and policy papers, participate in meetings with high-level officials, contribute to congressional testimony, and organize briefings attended by scholars, journalists, and government officials.

Can I apply if I have a disability?

All applications will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other protected group.

What are the criteria upon which applications are considered?

The application process is highly competitive. Approximately 6 percent of applicants are ultimately selected for positions. Applications are judged on the quality of the written essay, related academic study and/or work experience, grades, recommendations, and personal interviews.

Will I be notified if I am not selected for the program?

Those not selected for interview will be notified during the month of February. Finalists will be notified of selection/non-selection before March 31.

When does the fellowship begin?

All fellowships begin on September 1st. James C. Gaither Junior Fellows are hired for 10-12 months.

Are James C. Gaither Junior Fellows paid?