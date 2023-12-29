Junior Fellows Program: Important Dates

The application process typically begins in October when nominating officials at participating universities receive the application materials. Then, over the next few months, participating colleges and universities undergo their own internal nomination process. Nominations are due to the James C. Gaither Junior Fellows Program by January 15th, and acceptance announcements are typically made by the end of March.

This timeline is meant to be a general outline. More precise dates are outlined to nominating officials for each individual application cycle.

Mid October

Application materials sent via email to nominating officials

October through mid-January:

Schools conduct internal nominating process. Internal application deadlines vary by school.

January 15

Applications must be received by the James C. Gaither Junior Fellows Program. In the event that January 15 falls on a weekend or holiday, the deadline may be changed to another date. Please review the latest application materials for the current deadline.

Late-February to Early-March

Selected applicants are interviewed.

End of March

James C. Gaither Junior Fellow selections made and candidates notified.

Assignments

James C. Gaither Junior Fellows spend one year (beginning September 1st) at Carnegie in Washington, DC working with Carnegie’s senior scholars in the following fields:

2024-2025 Programs or Projects