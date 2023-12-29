Junior Fellows Program: Important Dates
The application process typically begins in October when nominating officials at participating universities receive the application materials. Then, over the next few months, participating colleges and universities undergo their own internal nomination process. Nominations are due to the James C. Gaither Junior Fellows Program by January 15th, and acceptance announcements are typically made by the end of March.

This timeline is meant to be a general outline. More precise dates are outlined to nominating officials for each individual application cycle.

Mid October

Application materials sent via email to nominating officials

October through mid-January:

Schools conduct internal nominating process. Internal application deadlines vary by school.

January 15

Applications must be received by the James C. Gaither Junior Fellows Program. In the event that January 15 falls on a weekend or holiday, the deadline may be changed to another date. Please review the latest application materials for the current deadline.

Late-February to Early-March

Selected applicants are interviewed.

End of March

James C. Gaither Junior Fellow selections made and candidates notified.

Assignments

James C. Gaither Junior Fellows spend one year (beginning September 1st) at Carnegie in Washington, DC working with Carnegie’s senior scholars in the following fields:

2024-2025 Programs or Projects

  • Democracy, Conflict, and Governance
  • American Statecraft
  • Nuclear Policy
  • Technology and International Affairs—Strong writing skills and research skills are essential.
  • Middle East—Strong reading fluency and the ability to perform academic as well as on-line research in Arabic essential. Strong background in Middle East politics and/or history is a huge plus.
  • International Security and Political Economy [to work with the International Security and South Asia Programs]—Quantitative data analysis and GIS skills are required. A strong mathematical background is a plus. An academic background in international relations theory or international political economy along with an interest in military issues is essential.
  • Asia Program—Mandarin Chinese language skills, particularly reading comprehension, are essential. 
  • Russia and Eurasia—Excellent Russian and/or Ukranian reading skills required.
  • Africa Program
  • Global Order and Institutions
  • Sustainability, Climate and Geopolitics—Basic data skills (such as helping create graphs or tables for Carnegie publications) are a plus. Applicants should have completed coursework related to sustainability and climate issues. A foreign language or regional expertise is a plus—the program seeks to bring an international perspective into US debates on climate change.
  • Europe—Fluency and the ability to perform research in a European language other than English are a plus. Background knowledge on European politics is essential.

