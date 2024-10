Junior Fellows Program: Participating Universities

MASSACHUSETTS

Amherst College

Director of Fellowships

Bard College at Simon's Rock

Associate Dean of Academic Affairs

Bentley University

Director, Cronin Office of International Education

Boston College

Associate Director of University Fellowships

Boston University

Director of National & International Scholarships

Brandeis University

Director of Academic Fellowships

Clark University

Assistant Professor, Department of Government International Affairs (Posner)

College of the Holy Cross

Director of the Office of Distinguished Fellowships and Graduate Studies

Emmanuel College

Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science (Vamvakas)

Gordon College

Academic Programs Coordinator

Hampshire College

Director, Career Options Resource Center

Harvard University

Assistant Director, Harvard College Office of Undergraduate Research and Fellowships

Lesley University

Dean of Student Life and Academic Achievement

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Administrative Assistant, MIT Center for International Studies

Merrimack College

Director, International Studies Program

Mount Holyoke College

National Fellowships Advisor

Northeastern University

Associate Director, Undergraduate Research and Fellowships

Smith College

Assistant Director, Career Development Office

Stonehill College

Associate Provost

Tufts University

Scholar Development Program Specialist

University of Massachusetts-Amherst

Director, Office of National Scholarship Advisement (ONSA)

University of Massachusetts-Boston

Associate Professor of English (Penner)

Wellesley College

Director of Fellowship Programs

Wheaton College (Massachusetts)

Dean of Advising and Academic Success

Williams College

Director of Fellowship Advising

MICHIGAN

Alma College

Chair, Nationally Competitive Scholarships Committee

Calvin College

Internship & Job Fair Coordinator

Eastern Michigan University

Senior Career Coach, University Advising & Career Development Department

Grand Valley State University

Associate Director, Frederik Meijer Office of Fellowships

Hope College

Associate Professor of History (Gibbs)

Kalamazoo College

Director of Grants, Fellowships, & Research

Michigan State University

Director, National and International Fellowships and Scholarships (NIFS) Office

Michigan Technological University

Director of College Administration

University of Michigan

Director, Office of National Scholarships and Fellowships (ONSF)

Wayne State University

Professor of Political Science and Law (Roth)

Western Michigan University

Dean, Lee Honors College

MINNESOTA

Augsburg College

Director, URGO and Director of Fellowships

Bethel College

Associate Professor, Philosophy (Shady)

Carleton College

Director of Student Fellowships

College of St. Benedict (combined with St. John's University)

Coordinator of Competitive Fellowships

College of St. Catherine

Internship Director

College of St. Scholastica

Faculty Rep

Concordia College

Director of National Fellowships

Gustavus Adolphus College

Professor of Biology and Fellowships Advisor

Macalester College

Director of Writing and the MAX Center / Fellowship Advisor

Minnesota State University, Mankato

University Fellowship Coordinator

St. John's University (combined with College of St. Benedict)

Coordinator of Competitive Fellowships

St. Olaf College

Assistant Director of External Fellowships

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

Assistant Program Director, National and International Scholarships

University of St. Thomas

Associate Vice Provost for Student Achievement

Winona State University

Assistant Professor, Marketing Dept. (Collins)

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson State University

Director of Honors Student Services and Activities

Mississippi State University

Director of the Office of Prestigious External Scholarships

University of Mississippi

Director for the Office of National Scholarship Advisement

University of Southern Mississippi

Project Director for Nationally Competitive Programs

MISSOURI

Culver-Stockton College

Director of Career Services

Drury University

Faculty Fellow, National Scholarships

Evangel University

Director, Academic and Career Development

Saint Louis University

Program Manager, Office of Competitive Fellowships and Scholarships

Southeast Missouri State University

Director, Jane Stephens Honors Program

Truman State University

Fellowship Advisor

University of Missouri-Columbia

Program Manager, Office of Global & National Fellowships

University of Missouri-Kansas City

Manager of Nationally Competitive Awards

Washington University in St. Louis

Assistant Dean, Fellowship & Scholarship Advising

William Jewell College

Director of Prestigious Fellowships and Scholarships

MONTANA

Montana State University - Bozeman

Director of the University Honors Program

University of Montana

Director of External Scholarships & Fellowships

NEBRASKA

Creighton University

Professor and Chair, Department of Political Science and International Studies

Hastings College

Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Director, National and International Fellowships

University of Nebraska-Omaha

Director, Office of National Scholarships and Fellowships

NEVADA

University of Nevada - Las Vegas (UNLV)

National Competitive Awards and Fellowship Advisor

University of Nevada - Reno

Director of the Office of Undergraduate Fellowships

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Dartmouth College

Assistant Dean of Faculty for Fellowship Advising

Keene State College

Academic and Career Advising Center (King)

St. Anslem College

Director of Academic Advisement

University of New Hampshire

Director, Office of National Fellowships

NEW JERSEY

The College of New Jersey

Coordinator, Office of Post-Graduate Fellowships

Drew University

Director, Baldwin Honors College

Fairleigh Dickinson University-Madison

Dean of Students

Farleigh Dickinson University-Teaneck

Assistant Director, Career Management Office (Lechner)

Kean University

Director of Research & Sponsored Programs

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Director, Honors Advising and Prestigious Fellowships

Princeton University

Director of Fellowship Advising

Ramapo College

Director of Prestigious Fellowships & Scholarships

Rowan University

Coordinator for National Scholarships and Fellowships

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey - Camden

Director, Office of Scholar Development & Fellowship Advising

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey - New Brunswick

Director, Office of Distinguished Fellowships

Saint Peter's College

Assistant Professor of Classics & Advisor, Scholarships and Graduate Studies

Seton Hall University

Fellowships Advisor

NEW MEXICO

New Mexico State University

Associate Dean, Honors College

St. John's College

Director, Office of Personal and Professional Development

University of New Mexico

Director, Career Services

NEW YORK

Adelphi University

Associate Dean for Student Engagement

Bard College

Dean of Studies

Barnard College

Associate Director of Fellowships

Brooklyn College

Fellowship Coordinator

Cazenovia College

Director, Career Services

City College of New York

National Scholarships Coordinator

Colgate University

Assistant Dean for Fellowship Advising

Columbia College

Director of the Center for Engaged Learning

Columbia University

Assistant Dean and Director of Undergraduate Research and Fellowships

Cornell University

Director, Student and Campus Life Career Initiatives and Employment Experiences

CUNY Baccalaureate for Unique and Interdisciplinary Studies

Academic Director

CUNY Baruch

Deputy Director, National and Prestigious Fellowships Advising

CUNY Lehman

Director, Office of Prestigious Awards

Fordham University

Assistant Director, Lincoln Center

Hamilton College

Student Fellowship Coordinator

Hartwick College

Assistant Director, Career Services

Hobart & William Smith Colleges

Assistant Director, Health Professions and Fellowships Advising

Hofstra University

Associate Provost for Academic Support and Study Abroad

Hunter College

Director, Office of Prestigious Scholarships

Iona College

Interim Director, Iona College Honors Program

Ithaca College

Career Counselor (Rotyliano)

John Jay College of Criminal Justice

Director, Center for Career & Professional Development

Long Island University

Global Director of Academic and Student Affairs

Manhattan College

Assistant Director, Graduate and Fellowship Advisement

Manhattanville College

Associate Director, Office of Career Services

Mercy College

Career Counselor (Villazhinay)

New York University

Assistant Director, Office of Global Awards

Pace University-NYC

Director, Prestigious Awards and Graduate Fellowships

Pace University-Pleasantville

Director of Honors Programs

Queens College

Scholarships & Fellowships Specialist, Honors & Scholarships Department

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Director, Career Services

Sarah Lawrence College

Assistant Dean of Studies

Skidmore College

Student Academic Development Coordinator

St. John Fisher College

Assistant Professor, Political Science and Legal Studies

St. John's University

Associate Provost for External Scholarships and Fellowships

St. Lawrence University

Director of Career Connections

State University of New York-Albany

Director, Honors Program

State University of New York-Binghamton

Assistant Vice Provost for Academic Enrichment and Executive Director

State University of New York-Brockport

Director of International Studies

State University of New York-Geneseo

Director of National Fellowships and Scholarships

State University of New York-New Paltz

Associate Dean, Career Resource Center

State University of New York-Oswego

Visiting Assistant Professor of History

State University of New York-Purchase College

Office Manager, Career Development Center

State University of New York-Stony Brook

Director for Graduate Fellowship Advising & Scholarly Development

Syracuse University

Co-director, Center for Fellowship & Scholarship Advising

The New School

Sponsored Projects and Research Manager

Union College

Director of the Post-Baccalaureate Fellowships and Scholarships Program

University of Buffalo

Office of Fellowships and Scholarships

University of Rochester

Fellowships Coordinator, College Center for Academic Support

Vassar College

Interim Director of Fellowships

Webb Institute

Executive Director of Student and Administrative Services

Wells College

Director of Internships and Career Services

Yeshiva University

Special Assistant to the Provost for Curriculum, Research, and Fellowship Initiatives

NORTH CAROLINA

Appalachian State University

Faculty Director, Nationally Competitive Scholarships

Davidson College

Director, Office of Fellowships

Duke University

Director, Nationally Competitive Scholarships

East Carolina University

Associate Dean of the Honors College

Elon University

Director of National and International Fellowships

Guilford College

Nationally Competitive Awards Office

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

National Scholarships and Fellowships Coordinator

North Carolina State University

Director - University Fellowships Office

University of North Carolina-Ashville

Director, Career Center

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Director of the Office of Distinguished Scholarships

University of North Carolina-Charlotte

Executive Director, Honors College

University of North Carolina-Greensboro

Dean & Professor, Lloyd Honors College

University of North Carolina – Wilmington

Coordinator of Major Fellowships

Wake Forest University

Director, Wake Forest Scholars

NORTH DAKOTA

Jamestown College

English Department (Woiwode)

University of North Dakota

Fellowship Coordinator