Ahmed Jehani

Prior to joining Carnegie, Jehani served as chairman of the Libyan Development Policy Center and as minister of reconstruction and chairman of the Stabilization Team of Free Libya. He also worked as a consultant to numerous governments and international organizations. For over thirty years, Jehani worked at the World Bank in a variety of capacities, including manager, council, adviser, and member of the board of directors. Prior to the World Bank, Jehani was an executive of an international oil company. He also continues to work as an arbitrator at the International Center for Settlement and Investment Disputes.