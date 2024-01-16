experts
Ahmed Nagi
Former Nonresident Scholar , Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center
AhmedNagiYE email

about


Ahmed Nagi is no longer with the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.

Ahmed Nagi was a nonresident scholar at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where his research centered on Yemen, religious and tribal identities, citizenship, state building, civil society, conflict dynamics, and Yemen’s relations with its neighboring countries.

Nagi is also a country coordinator on Yemen at Varieties of Democracy Institute (V-Dem), Sweden and a co-founder of Insight Source Center for Research and Consulting, Yemen. Previously, Nagi was the research manager at the Institute of Citizenship and Diversity Management at Adyan Foundation, Lebanon.

Nagi holds a Master’s degree in public governance from the University of Granada, Spain.


areas of expertise
GulfCivil SocietyReligionGulfMiddle EastYemenSecurity
education
MPG, University of Granada, Spain
languages
Arabic, English