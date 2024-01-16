



Ahmed Nagi is no longer with the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.

Ahmed Nagi was a nonresident scholar at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where his research centered on Yemen, religious and tribal identities, citizenship, state building, civil society, conflict dynamics, and Yemen’s relations with its neighboring countries.

Nagi is also a country coordinator on Yemen at Varieties of Democracy Institute (V-Dem), Sweden and a co-founder of Insight Source Center for Research and Consulting, Yemen. Previously, Nagi was the research manager at the Institute of Citizenship and Diversity Management at Adyan Foundation, Lebanon.

Nagi holds a Master’s degree in public governance from the University of Granada, Spain.



