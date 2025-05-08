Alasdair Phillips-Robins is a fellow in the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on emerging technology and national security. From 2023 to 2025, he served as a senior policy advisor to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, where he covered AI, semiconductors, export controls, and other emerging technology and international issues.

Before joining Commerce, Alasdair clerked for Judge William J. Nardini of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He has also worked as an associate editor at Foreign Affairs and as a consultant at a firm in London. He holds a J.D. from Yale Law School and a B.A. in History from the University of Cambridge and was the C.D. Broad Fellow at Rice University in 2015–16.