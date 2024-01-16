Alexandra Prokopenko is a fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.



In her research, she focuses on Russian government policymaking on economic and financial issues.



From 2017 until early 2022 Alexandra worked at the Central Bank of Russia and at the Higher School of Economics (HSE) in Moscow. She is a former columnist for Vedomosti. She is a graduate of Moscow State University and holds an MA in Sociology from the University of Manchester.