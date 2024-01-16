Alexandra Prokopenko is a fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.
In her research, she focuses on Russian government policymaking on economic and financial issues.
From 2017 until early 2022 Alexandra worked at the Central Bank of Russia and at the Higher School of Economics (HSE) in Moscow. She is a former columnist for Vedomosti. She is a graduate of Moscow State University and holds an MA in Sociology from the University of Manchester.
Alexandra was a visiting fellow at the Center for Order and Governance in Eastern Europe, Russia, and Central Asia at the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP).
She is the author of From Sovereigns to Servants. How the War Against Ukraine Reshaped Russia’s Elite (London, 2026).