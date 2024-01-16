Aline Matta was a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focused on gender issues in the context of political transitions currently underway in Tunisia and Egypt. She is also a senior regional adviser at the American Bar Association Rule of Law Initiative (ABA ROLI), where she works on technical legal assistance and research projects in the Middle East and North Africa.



Matta has directed regional programs for the ABA ROLI focusing on legal professional reform, human rights, access to justice, anticorruption, and gender-related issues. From 2003 to 2004, she served as a legal adviser to the Palestinian Negotiation Affairs Department on Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations and on projects to provide legal support to the Iraqi transitional government in Baghdad and the judiciary in southern Iraq.



Matta has taught and developed curricula on international human rights law, and she teaches a post-graduate course in law and international development at the Queensland University of Technology in Australia.